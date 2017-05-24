If you run a business that relies on clients making bookings, adequately scheduling appointments can help your business run smoothly, and ensure appointments are never missed. One of the easiest ways to efficiently schedule appointments is to embrace automated appointment scheduling software.

Small Business Trends takes a look at 20 online appointment scheduling apps designed to make appointment scheduling more seamless and efficient.

Online Appointment Scheduling Software

Visibook

Visibook is a powerful tool for professionals and businesses to manage client appointments. This newly-launched scheduling software app allows entrepreneurs to manage client appointments. Clients can see appointment availabilities on a shared calendar, and schedule, track and manage appointments, consequently streamlining the whole appointment scheduling process for both parties. The software includes booking links that businesses can share with clients and automatic 24-hour reminders prior to appointments.

Reservio

With a 24/7 online booking system, Reservio enables businesses to streamline appointment scheduling and never miss an appointment. More than 75,000 businesses from 35 countries use Reservio every day to schedule appointments and improve their business. Users can take advantage of a free plan with 40 monthly bookings and basic scheduling features.

Agile CRM

Agile is an all-in-one CRM, which features online appointment scheduling software. The app enables clients to schedule appointments in calendars, which business owners can sync with other calendars. One particularly effective feature of Agile is the fact the calendar link can be embedded into email marketing campaigns, enabling clients and prospects receiving the emails to select a convenient time and date to schedule a meeting. A starter version of Agile is available at just $8.99 a month.

BookSteam

BookSteam is a smart online appointment scheduler that provides freelancers, entrepreneurs and business owners with a simple way for clients to schedule appointments online in real time. With a customizable platform BookSteam allows users to create a bespoke calendar designed to book and attract new customers online. BookSteam’s pricing starts from $19.95 a month for the Solo package, designed for one staff member.

10to8

10to8 is an effective appointment management system which sends out automated text reminders. More than 34,700 businesses around the world use 10to8 to efficiently coordinate with clients without multitasking and, with smart texts and email reminders, reduce no-show rates by as much as 90%. This 24/7 online booking app offers a free plan, followed by three more pricing options, the most comprehensive being the Enterprise Plan.

Timely

Timely enables business owners and freelancers to streamline their appointments. Timely’s powerful calendar allows users to add, move and cancel appointments with ease and without any delay, and see what’s coming up. Clients can check into the online bookings feature of the app and search for available appointment slots and book in at their leisure. Such online booking requests are then automatically updated in the calendar. Timely offers a three-tiered payment structure, starting from approximately $20 a month.

Versum

Versum offers powerful appointment scheduling software for professionals operating within the hair and beauty salon industry. Hair and beauty freelancers and businesses can gather all information on appointments, and manage their schedules conveniently. This advanced software gives individuals and businesses instant access to a client’s appointment history, discounts and preferences. Hair and beauty specialists can try Versum free of charge for 14 days.

Appointy

For businesses which are heavily reliant on social media, Appointy could be the most effective online appointment scheduling app for their business. This advanced software enables businesses to book appointments from the different social media channels. Appointments can then be embedded into the appointment calendar on the business’s Facebook page. Appointy has a free monthly plan, rising up to an Enterprise Plan, which starts at $59.99 a month.

vCita

vCita is an all-in-one business management app for SMBs. Calendar management is a key feature of vCita, in which clients can set appointments on a business’s online calendar and reschedule at any time via the company’s website, mobile, social network profiles, or even on the emails a business sends. With automated email and text, professionals and businesses can save time on back and forth coordination around calendar management, as well as reducing cancellation and no-show rates. vCita offers a basic online calendar for free, ranging to a business plan, which starts at $39.90 a month.

Kickserv

Kickserv Field Service Software includes customer servicing and scheduling, designed to ensure business owners, freelancers and start-ups always know when an appointment is approaching. Kickserv’s sophisticated calendar filtering options enables users to drag and drop appointments and dynamically filter calendars. With color-coding, businesses have an accurate picture of their day, week or month ahead. Kickserv starts from $26 per month.

BookedIN

Aiming to “calm your appointment scheduling chaos”, BookedIN allows users to set up an online appointment scheduler within minutes and invite clients to book and pay for appointments online. This hassle-free online booking system for entrepreneurs and their clients has a tiered payment structure, starting from $24 a year to $69 annually.

Front Desk

Front Desk helps to simplify client management and allow professionals grow their business through effective client management software for those in the fitness and arts industries. Businesses and clients can save time on ‘front desk’ tasks, such as appointment scheduling, through mobile-friendly and easy-to-use online scheduling for clients and staff. Front Desk’s pricing starts from $129 per month.

Bookafy

Bookafy is online appointment booking software that is rich in features. Individuals can schedule meetings, calls, demos and services to help grow their business by waving goodbye to time-consuming email and phone-based appointment scheduling. Appointments can be synced with Google Calendar and Outlook and payments and can also be collected at the booking stage. For individuals wanting effective scheduling software, Bookafy costs just $19 a month.

SetMore

SetMore allows freelancers, entrepreneurs and business owners to book and manage appointments via Web, Android and iOS apps. Users can set SMS and email reminders to help them stay on top of all their appointments. SMS reminders can also be sent to customers to remind them of their future appointments. For a premium scheduling software service, businesses can choose from $25 a month or $199 a year plans.

Acuity Scheduling

Acuity Scheduling has been hailed as being a “superhero for your schedule”. This appointment scheduling software helps business owners, entrepreneurs and freelancers arrange appointments and their calendars with ease and efficiency. Acuity Scheduling allows clients to view availability quickly in real-time and self-book their own appointments, and even reschedule in just a click. Acuity Scheduling offers a four-tiered pricing structure, ranging from $0 for a freebie up to $34 a month for the ‘Powerhouse Player’ tier.

Xola

Xola is available for freelancers and individuals wanting to grow their business by making their appointment scheduling considerably more professional and seamless. Xola’s easy-to-use system is designed to save individuals time and accelerate business growth. Xola’s Professional Plan costs $99 a month.

Calendly

Calendly can be synced with Google calendars and allows users to receive requests for appointments rather than merely booking meetings straight up. Once the meeting has been accepted, the appointment is added to the Outlook or Google calendar of all meeting invitees. Calendly offers a free trial, a Premium account for $8 a month, and a Pro account for $12 a month.

Vagaro

Vagaro is a web-based solution for businesses in the health and fitness industry to connect with customers and benefits from complete appointment booking controls. The software boasts 24/7 scheduling, enabling health and fitness businesses to streamline their clients’ booking experience. Health and fitness clubs and professionals can use Vagaro for just $25 a month.

SuperSaaS

SuperSaas offers affordable, flexible and easy-to-use appointment scheduling features for entrepreneurs and businesses working within any industry. SuperSaaS enables users to accept online appointments for their business, use an online booking calendar for events, workshops and conferences, and much more. SuperSaas offers a free version that limits the maximum number of upcoming appoints for 50.

PunchPass

If you run a yoga or personal training business then Punchpass could be an effective tool in crafting a more seamless scheduling system for clients to book onto classes and fitness sessions. Instead of relying on the phone or email to make class reservations, customers can book for classes and appointments online with this simple-to-use and flexible appointment management software. PunchPass starts from $34 a month.

Do you run a business and rely on automated appointment scheduling to help book and manage important appointments and meetings? If so, we’d love to know which appointment scheduling software you use.