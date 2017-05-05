Small Business Trends
May 5, 2017

The Next Trend in Office Design: Would You Believe…?

by In Humor 0
27
Shares
|
25
Print This Article
2
Email this Article

27
Shares
25
2
Email this Article Print This Article

Open Office Business Cartoon

It’s been a long time since I worked in a typical office.

At my first job, I sat at a large metal desk in a long room where the owner still smoked and paperwork was done with carbon copies. My next job, I worked at a desk with a computer that still had that green on black monitor. My final job was in a tiny laptop-furnished cubicle. Talk about luxury!

So, as I said, I’m not really up on current office trends. And although I know it has its drawbacks, I personally think an open office layout sounds sort of nice.

But I think this free range thing might really have legs.

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!

Free eBook - Take Advantage of Energy Tax Savings for Your Business





No, Thank You