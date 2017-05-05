The Next Trend in Office Design: Would You Believe…?

It’s been a long time since I worked in a typical office.

At my first job, I sat at a large metal desk in a long room where the owner still smoked and paperwork was done with carbon copies. My next job, I worked at a desk with a computer that still had that green on black monitor. My final job was in a tiny laptop-furnished cubicle. Talk about luxury!

So, as I said, I’m not really up on current office trends. And although I know it has its drawbacks, I personally think an open office layout sounds sort of nice.

But I think this free range thing might really have legs.