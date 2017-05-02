Small Business Trends
May 2, 2017

How Can Your Business Use PayPal’s Business in a Box?

by In Small Business Operations 0
73
Shares
|
70
1
Print This Article
2
1
Email this Article

73
Shares
70
1
2
1
Email this Article Print This Article
PayPal Business in a Box

Setting up an online business is not for the faint of heart, and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is looking to make that process a bit easier with the launch of its new toolkit, Business in a Box.

PayPal Business in a Box

The tool is aimed mainly at first time business owners or at those who have successful offline businesses and are looking to set up an online presence. It provides the basics of what you’ll need to get started, like an online storefront, accounting tools, the ability to apply for working capital and, of course, PayPal’s online payments platform.

PayPal also partnered with WooCommerce and Xero to create Business in a Box. So businesses that use it will have access to some big name platforms that lots of established businesses know and trust.

While it’s certainly possible for businesses to just mix and match all of those different tools to create what they need, the bundle does seem to make the initial startup process more straightforward, especially for those who are brand new to the online business world.

There are also some discounts available from PayPal’s partners for those who sign up. But the benefit is really less about cost savings and more about saving time and confusion in the startup process.

Image: PayPal

Comment ▼

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!

Free eBook - Take Advantage of Energy Tax Savings for Your Business





No, Thank You