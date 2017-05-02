How Can Your Business Use PayPal’s Business in a Box?

Setting up an online business is not for the faint of heart, and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is looking to make that process a bit easier with the launch of its new toolkit, Business in a Box.

PayPal Business in a Box

The tool is aimed mainly at first time business owners or at those who have successful offline businesses and are looking to set up an online presence. It provides the basics of what you’ll need to get started, like an online storefront, accounting tools, the ability to apply for working capital and, of course, PayPal’s online payments platform.

PayPal also partnered with WooCommerce and Xero to create Business in a Box. So businesses that use it will have access to some big name platforms that lots of established businesses know and trust.

While it’s certainly possible for businesses to just mix and match all of those different tools to create what they need, the bundle does seem to make the initial startup process more straightforward, especially for those who are brand new to the online business world.

There are also some discounts available from PayPal’s partners for those who sign up. But the benefit is really less about cost savings and more about saving time and confusion in the startup process.