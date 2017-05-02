New Prezi Next Offers Audience Feedback in Real Time on Your Next Presentation

The visual presentation platform that helps people connect more powerfully with their audiences, Prezi, has launched a completely new presentation platform called Prezi Next. While the Classic Prezi uses Flash-based technology, Prezi Next runs on HTML5 promising the best experience across all your devices.

“We built Prezi Next from the ground up with insight from our 85 million users, and we’re incredibly proud to see it transforming their presentations from a typical ‘one-way’ dialogue to an interactive conversation that supports immersive storytelling,” CEO and co-founder of Prezi Peter Arvai said in a press release. “Prezi Next also sets the foundation for us to adopt, support, and implement emerging and future technologies, such as the augmented reality preview we’re sharing at TED 2017.”

The company further adds that the new Prezi Next platform was designed for a wide range of industries, including government, media, business, education and nonprofit. They obviously took the best storytelling elements of Classic Prezi and added new features such as intuitive editing, customizable designer templates and private presenter notes. These help you to create visually stunning presentations.

Besides, Prezi Next also comes with the option of full-lifecycle tools like analytics for everyone. This feature was previously only available to teams.

With Prezi Next, teams can now work together in real time and progress will automatically be synced and saved on the cloud. Team members can also reply and add comments, making collaborations smooth and efficient.

Depending on your plan, Prezi Next allows you to export your presentation to PDF, create a standalone file of your presentation that’s viewable even without an internet connection or send trackable view links that can be deactivated at any time. The platform also allows you to view or make a presentation while on the go thanks to the Prezi Viewer mobile app for Android and iOS devices.

You can try the new Prezi for free, but for expert presentations, you will have to part with $15 per month for the Plus Plan and $59 per month for the Premium Plan, which is the best plan for business professionals.

The option to create classic Prezi presentations still exists in Prezi Next. But any serious business looking to create unique and effective presentations should definitely consider using the new tool.