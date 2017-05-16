QuickBooks Online Introduces Changes in Site Navigation

QuickBooks Online accounting software for small businesses recently announced it is rolling out some new navigation changes to improve productivity and online experience.

The company whose accounting software helps small businesses organize their finances and makes it easier to manage essential financial tasks like creating invoices, keeping track of sales and expenses, and producing reports, says its goal is to create a better experience for those small business customers. The company says changes will ultimately allow small business owners and managers to get back to doing what they love — running their businesses.

“After all, we want you to spend your time in your business rather than on your business,” said Josh Fair, product manager, QuickBooks Online, in a post announcing the navigation changes on the official QuickBooks’ blog. If you use QuickBooks to run your small business, here are some things you may notice.

QuickBooks Online Navigation Changes

Highlights of the new navigation changes at QuickBooks Online include:

1. Home is Now Called Dashboard

The company says it’s renaming the homepage from “Home” to “Dashboard” to better reflect its purpose, but only the name is changing. All of your data will still be there.

2. Banking is Moving to the Top of your Navigation Bar, Bank Rules is Getting its own Tab

Now, you can go right to your bank transactions without having to hunt for them.

3. Everything Related to Sales has been Streamlined in One Place in the Navigation

You’ll now find everything related to sales — Customers, Invoices and Products and Services — in one place, and you’ll be able to track when your invoices are viewed, paid and overdue from your new “Invoices” tab.

4. Everything Related to Spending has been Placed in the Expenses Tab.

You can now handle everything related to spending, including Vendors, under the Expenses tab. No more jumping back and forth, says Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) the company behind the QuickBooks accounting software brand.

5. Chart of Accounts and Reconcile are now Found Under the New Accounting Tab

This will allow you to quickly get to your “Registers” from the “Chart of Accounts” tab.

“We hope you enjoy your new navigation, driven by your suggestions,” said Fair in the blog post.