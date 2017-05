One day I was perusing an article about some new tech product and someone in it said something to the effect of “is it a perfect idea? No.”

Then later, they kept going. “‘Did it turn out like we thought it might? No.”

And it struck me that this was something you could keep going with for a while in a cartoon. The tough part was finding multiple ways to say “no” that sounded conversational.

Did it turn out well?

Yes.

Am I happy with it?

You know it.

Should I keep this up?

Probably not.