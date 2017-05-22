Small Business Trends
May 22, 2017

Hey, Small Designers, the Latest Jeans Are Already Out of Style

Are Short Lived Trends Worth Your Attention?

Blue jeans are generally considered to be pretty timeless in the world of fashion. But that doesn’t apply to all of the trends within that niche.

Recently, some specific blue jean trends have gained a lot of attention — just not always in a good way. You can currently get jeans that look like they have mud on them, plastic jeans, detachable cutout jeans and clear mom jeans.

However baffling these trends might be to the average consumer, there are businesses that are making profits off of these fleeting trends. The only question is, how long will it last?

Fashion isn’t the only industry with fleeting trends. So this concept can actually apply to businesses in a lot of different industries, regardless of whether or not clear jeans are involved.

When dealing with these short lived trends, businesses have a couple of different options. You can either designate some limited resources to producing products that fit into those specific trends just to gain some quick attention and profits for your business. Or you could simply stick with the more timeless products and focus on building a base of long-term, sustainable customers.

There isn’t one right answer for every business. You just have to understand that not all trends last forever so that you can plan properly.

