20 Social Media Post Ideas You Can Steal for Your Brand

If you want to use social media to promote your business, you need to carefully consider what types of posts are most likely to resonate with your audience. But you’re in luck! There’s plenty of inspiration out there for social media post ideas. Here are 20 you can use for your own small business.

Social Media Content Ideas

New Product Announcements

When you release a new product, a simple announcement on social media can go a long way. This photo of a new Audi vehicle from NAIAS is a great example.

Unique Product Ideas

You can also show your products in unique or interesting ways to give your customers ideas of how they can wear or use your products. This Target Facebook post shows an example of how to do this.

Customer Questions

Simply posing questions to your customers who follow you on social media can help you to increase engagement and visibility for your posts while also potentially giving you access to some helpful information and insights.

Re-posted Customer Photos

You can also start your own hashtag or browse posts in which customers tag your brand and then re-post some of those photos on your own feed. This allows you to show your products in a unique way while also showing appreciation for your customers who post about your brand.

Limited-Time Sales

Social media is a great place to post about sales or promotions. And it’s even better if that sale is just for a short period of time or exclusive to social media followers.

Short Videos

Videos are very popular on sites like Facebook. And they don’t have to be long either. Even something quick and simple like this close up of McDonald’s chicken nuggets and dipping sauce can serve a purpose.

Behind-the-Scenes Videos

Or you can post some videos on YouTube or elsewhere showing a behind the scenes view of your business or the creation of a particular product. Disney Parks gives this type of behind-the-scenes look in this video about the new Pandora park section.

Company News

Whenever your company adds a new service or initiative, you can use social media as a way to get the message out there, like Uber does here with its new Uber for Business service.

Helpful Articles

Social media is a great place to learn and share information about a variety of different topics. So if you come across an article, blog post, video or other piece of content that seems relevant to your target audience, it can be a great thing to share.

Influencer Takeovers

If you have relationships with any influencers who are relevant to your target audience, you can ask them to take over your account for the day to offer a different type of content for your followers.

Posts About Obscure Holidays

Of course you’re going to post something about big holidays like Christmas and Halloween. But some lesser known holidays like National Grilled Cheese Day can also make for great social media posts, as this one from Coca-Cola shows.

Event Announcements

If you’re having any sort of event or special promotion, you can use social media to update your customers. Bonus if you can include that info with a unique styled photo like this post from Starbucks.

Photo Contests

To get your customers involved and offer some cool prizes or other incentives, you can host a contest where you ask them to submit photos of them using your products. Take this example from Crocs and J14 Magazine.

Tutorials

You can also offer helpful tips and tutorials to your followers on social media. You can provide a short video showing how to use your product in a larger project, or create a post and link followers to a blog or full video.

Parody Videos

Social media can also be a great place to show off some humor. You can post a quick parody video on platforms like YouTube or Facebook to get some attention for a new product or service while also giving your followers a good laugh.

Inspirational Videos

Emotions can be powerful when it comes to marketing. So you can also create videos meant to inspire or evoke powerful emotions — like this adoption story from PetSmart.

Charitable Posts

Consumers love brands that give back. So you can post about any charitable efforts your business might be involved in on social media to drum up some support and awareness.

Job Opportunities

Hiring? Post your job opportunities on social media to get them in front of the most relevant candidates. This can be especially relevant for companies that use LinkedIn.

Lifestyle Photos

Not all of your photos or social media posts necessarily need to relate directly to your products or services. Some of them can simply fit with the aesthetic of your brand and appeal to your target customers as lifestyle photos — like this post from Madewell.

Friendly Competition

You can also use Twitter to interact with your competitors or playfully call them out. The Cleveland Indians did this recently on Twitter during a game. But you could do something similar with another business, as long as it’s all in good fun.