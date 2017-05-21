25 Travel Accessories for Women

If you’re in the market for business travel accessories, you might find a lot of plain old bags or masculine products. But there are tons of great travel accessories out there specifically for women. Here are 25 ideas for you to take on your next business trip.

Travel Accessories for Women

ECOSUSI Faux Leather Briefcase

For a stylish way to carry your computer and other work gear, you can opt for a satchel or briefcase like this faux leather one that retails for $46.99.

Trendy Flyer Computer Luggage

This bag is more than just a fashion statement. It is made to hold a computer and other work related items. And it can be carried over the shoulder or as a roller. Price starts at $114.91.

Berchirly Oversized Duffel Bag

If you want a stylish bag that holds a lot of belongings, this duffel bag from Berchirly can be a great option. The bag ranges from $50 to $100.

Brinch Laptop Backpack

Or if you prefer using a backpack style bag, this unisex product from Brinch comes in some stylish colors and is large enough to hold a laptop and some other belongings. It retails for $49.99.

Lightweight Waterproof Backpack

Or if you like to travel light, you could opt for something like this lightweight waterproof backpack, which can work even for things like hiking and backpacking. This product starts at $19.99.

Master Lock Luggage Locks

You’ll also want a way to keep all of your belongings secure in your luggage. These locks from Master Lock are TSA approved and come in a variety of colors at $7.69.

Leather Luggage Tags

And to keep all of your bags properly labeled, consider a stylish luggage tag like this leather option priced at $7.99.

Tile Luggage Tags

Or you could purchase a tag system that also lets you track your bags, like this one from Tile, priced at $32.65.

Flower Laptop Sleeve

To keep your laptop safe and protected while you travel, you’ll need a stylish laptop sleeve. This one includes a fun pattern and retails for just under $13.

Neoprene Tablet Sleeve

Or if you travel with an iPad or other tablet, you’ll need a protective sleeve like this Neoprene one that costs $8.99.

Kitdine Travel Bottles

To hold any toiletries or liquids while you travel, you can use these colorful silicone bottles from Kitdine, starting at just under $9 for a pack of three.

Luoyiman Travel Bottles

Or you could opt for these clear bottles that have a few different options for dispensing, like spray tops, pumps and more. The full set starts at $6.99.

Mr. Pro Cosmetics Case

You can also use this cosmetics case to hold various products while you travel. It even hangs on a hook for easy access to all of your products. The price starts at just over $12.

Convenience Kit

Or you could purchase a cosmetics case with the products already included. This convenience kit includes travel sized necessities like shampoo, deodorant, mouthwash and more at around $20.

Vlando Jewelry Box Holder

To keep all of your jewelry safe and organized during your travels, you can use something like this jewelry box from Vlando. The product retails for $10.99.

Conair Jewelry Roll

Or if you have a larger amount of jewelry and want to keep it compact in your bag, you could opt for a jewelry roll like this one from Conair, starting at $12.99.

Happy Hours Digital Pouch

You could also go with more of a multipurpose pouch like this one from Happy Hours. It has pockets that you can use to hold electronics, cords, or cosmetics and other types of products. The pouch starts at just over $7 for the smallest size.

Dulla Portable Charger

To keep all of your mobile devices charged even on the go, you’ll need a portable charging station. This Dulla model includes unique colors for a feminine style. The product retails for $19.99.

Portable Luggage Scale and Flashlight

No matter what type of bag you choose, you’ll want to make sure that it doesn’t exceed any weight limits using a luggage scale. This one is a portable model that also includes a flashlight and some other features at $12.99.

TeckNet Ergonomic Mobile Mouse

If you need to get some work done while you travel, having a mobile mouse like this one can be a real benefit. This TeckNet product comes in many colors and retails for $9.99.

LapGear Lap Desk

You might also find it helpful to have a lap desk so you can comfortably use your laptop while traveling. This one from LapGear goes for $14.99.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones

To eliminate loud distractions while you travel, consider investing in some noise cancelling headphones like this stylish pair from Bose, which starts at $288 for a new pair.

Hibernate Sleep Headphones and Mask

Or if you prefer to sleep on flights or while traveling, you might opt for some sleep headphones and a mask like this one that retails for $39.97.

Aeris Travel Pillow

You could also purchase a whole set of comfort items like this travel pillow that also comes with a sleep mask, ear plugs and more for $24.90.

Daixers Folding Clothes Hangers

To keep your clothes organized and unwrinkled, even if you don’t have a full closet at your hotel, you can use these portable folding clothes hangers that are priced at $10.99 for 10.