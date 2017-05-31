Small Business Trends
May 31, 2017

How to Use TrueView for Shopping to Put Video Ads on YouTube

How to Use TrueView Video Ads on YouTube

TrueView is a Google AdWords feature designed to make video advertising simple and effective.

Specifically, the too, helps you place video ads on YouTube, the second largest search engine after Google, whose parent company owns both platforms. The three way marketing connection between YouTube and your business comes together with TrueView for Shopping.

How to Use TrueView Video Ads on YouTube

With these five steps you will be able create your TrueView video ads and the necessary accounts to start advertising.

Step 1: Establish a Google AdWords Account

If your business is already advertising on Google via your AdWords account, you are one step ahead. If not, your first step will be to create an account with AdWords.

Step 2: Sign in to your AdWords Account

Once you are on your AdWords homepage, you click on the “Campaigns” tab on the top row. Then click the “ + Campaign” button, on its drop down menu and click “Video.”

 

How to Use TrueView Video Ads on YouTube - Sign in to your AdWords account

When you click “Video” it will take you to your “Create campaign” page to add in your video campaign details.

Step 3: Enter Video Campaign Details

 How to Use TrueView Video Ads on YouTube - Enter Video Campaign Details

This is the page where you will add all the details associated with your ad. Options include:

  • Campaign name
  • Campaign Type
  • Daily Budget
  • Networks to target
  • Locations to target
  • Languages

 After you enter the details, click “Save and continue” so you can create your Ad Group.

How to Use TrueView Video Ads on YouTube - Enter Video Campaign Details

Step 4: Create an Ad Group

How to Use TrueView Video Ads on YouTube - Create an Ad Group

You should now be on the “Create an ad group and ad” section.

On this page, you will fill in the ad group name and video ad details.

The video ad details consist of two options:

  • Video ad type
  • Video ad format

You can choose one of the two video ad types:

How to Use TrueView Video Ads on YouTube - Create an Ad Group

For video ad formats you have two options:

 

How to Use TrueView Video Ads on YouTube - Create an Ad Group

 

  • In-Stream — ad plays before, during or after viewers chosen video.
  • In-Display — ad appears on the right side of YouTube pages along with recommendations and search results.

Once you choose your option, a new section of details will appear to create your ad.

Step 5: Create Your Ad

In this section, you will fill out the information that creates your ad. You will also see a preview of your ad to show you the final version before moving forward.

In order to show your video as a TrueView advertisement, it must be hosted on YouTube. That means you will need to create a YouTube channel.

Once you create your video and upload it onto your channel, you will have a video URL. It’s that URL that you will add in the video details.

How to Use TrueView Video Ads on YouTube - Create Your Ad

The greatest benefit of TrueView videos is that you are only charged when your audience interacts with your ad.

The “Bidding” section is where you dictate how much you are willing to pay for that interaction. Interactions are defined as:

  • Viewing 30 seconds of your ad,
  • Viewing your entire ad if it is less than 30 seconds,
  • Clicking on any of your Calls to Action (CTA’s) or associated banners.

Once you have finalized the bidding details, you can click “Save ad group.”

How to Use TrueView Video Ads on YouTube - Create your Ad

The final screen will allow you to link your YouTube channel to this particular AdWords account if you haven’t already.

Click “Finish” and you are done.

How to Use TrueView Video Ads on YouTube - Create your Ad

TrueView is now at work targeting your audience with your video.

Images: Google

Michael Guta

Michael Guta is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends focusing on business systems, gadgets and other small business news. He has a background in information and communications technology coordination.

