Are You Attending These Two Important Small Business Twitter Chats in June?

Sometimes the best way to get ahead in business is to simply network and gather input from your fellow entrepreneurs.
And you don’t even need to travel or buy expensive conference tickets to do this. There are two upcoming Twitter chats next month that can help you learn more about various aspects of small business ownership.
The first chat is about confronting challenges in business. The MetLife sponsored chat takes place on June 21. And the second is just a week later on June 28. That Microsoft sponsored chat is all about getting inspired in business.
You can learn more about these chats and how to participate in the Featured Events section. Then check out even more upcoming event opportunities for small businesses in the list below.
To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Twitter Chat: “Voices of Small Business: How Business Owners are Confronting Today’s Challenges”
June 21, 2017, Online, Twitter
Join us on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 7:00 pm ET under the hashtag #MetLifeSmallBiz to explore how small business owners are navigating the current economic climate as well as their outlook on hiring and future business conditions. Spotlight findings will be shared by Anita Campbell, CEO of Small Business Trends (@SmallBizTrends), and MetLife (@MetLife) from the new MetLife & U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index, including commentary from real business owners. Join in the discussion to receive actionable insights that will help you manage your businesses for success.
Twitter Chat: “Get Inspired in Your Business”
June 28, 2017, Online, Twitter
Are you ready for the Microsoft Inspire event? The company’s annual partner conference is only a couple weeks away! Join Anita Campbell, CEO of Small Business Trends, and Small Business expert Gene Marks on June 28, 2017 at 3pm ET (12pm PT) under the hashtag #MSBizTips for a preview of what’s coming down the pipeline for small businesses from Microsoft, and discover what you can expect to learn from the conference.
Sales World 2017
November 08, 2017, Online
Sales World 2017 takes place November 8th to 9th, 2017, Online; Live and On Demand. It is the largest Sales Industry Event in the World and will be attended by over 10,000 Sales Professionals. It’s the one sales event you can’t afford to miss!
DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 – Digital Marketing Conference
November 14, 2017, Online
DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 Digital Marketing Conference takes place November 14th to 16th, 2017. Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools.
