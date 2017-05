I do a lot of sitting as a cartoonist. A lot of sitting and thinking. Sitting and thinking and staring and sometimes a little napping.

One day after a particularly unproductive writing session that produced nothing but a headache, I was commenting to my wife that I’d mainly just hemmed and hawed all day. And then this cartoon occurred to me, so the day wasn’t a total waste after all.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to sit and think and stare at the wall again for a while.