Want to start a business but don’t have the ability to dedicate a full-time schedule to it? Not to worry — there are plenty of business opportunities out there that you can work on just on the weekends.

If you’re interested in being a weekend entrepreneur, check out these 50 weekend business ideas that won’t take all of your time during the week.

Weekend Business Ideas

Mobile Disc Jockey

You can provide DJ services mainly to clients who need music for weekend events like weddings, parties and weekend concerts.

Musician

Likewise, you can start a musical group or solo act where you can play or sing at weddings and similar events just on the weekends.

Wedding Photographer

You can also provide photography services for weddings, which mainly take place on the weekends. And you can use the rest of your weekend editing and communicating with clients.

Event Coordinator

Or you can focus on more general event coordination services. Instead of being a full event planner, you can provide day-of-event services to help make sure everything runs smoothly.

Event Venue Operator

If you have the resources to own a venue that people can use to host weddings, conferences or other events, you can rent out the space on weekends.

Farmers’ Market Vendor

Farmers’ markets also often take place on weekends. So if you have the ability to grow produce and similar food items, you can rent out a booth to sell your goods on the weekends.

Flea Market Vendor

Similarly, you can sell secondhand goods, handmade items and everything in between at flea markets in your area.

Estate Sale Service Provider

Estate sales also generally take place on weekends. So you can start a service where you help people to set up their estate sales and price and sell items.

Mobile Retail Boutique Owner

You can also sell goods at fairs and other weekend events by setting up a mobile retail boutique.

Food Truck Owner

Likewise, you can start your own food truck and just set up shop at weekend events or at high traffic areas in your area each weekend.

Face Painter

You can also focus your weekend business on providing creative and entertainment services for kids parties and family friendly events in your area. Many such events feature face painters. So you can offer those services strictly on weekends.

Balloon Artist

Or you can focus on creating balloon animals at kids’ parties and similar events.

Magician

On the entertainment side, you can become a musician and perform at parties or local venues on the weekend.

Party Clown

Or you can offer your services as a party clown, juggler or similar family friendly entertainer.

Caricature Artist

If you’re artistically inclined, you can offer your services at weekend events and other high traffic areas as a caricature artist for hire.

Blogger

Blogging is an activity that you can do mainly on your own schedule. So you can start a blog and then create posts each weekend to schedule throughout the week.

Ebook Author

Or you can work on a larger project like an ebook and just focus the bulk of your work on the weekends.

Podcaster

Many podcasts air once per week. So starting a podcast is something that you can focus on mainly on weekends.

Online Course Creator

Or you can spend your weekends creating online courses or training programs and then simply release them when you’re ready.

Graphic Designer

You can also spend your weekends working on client work like graphic design. Just make sure you don’t take on too many clients to overwhelm your limited schedule.

Web Designer

Likewise, you can become a weekend web designer if you possess the necessary skills and training.

Life Coach

You can also offer online or in-person training on a one-to-one basis as a life coach who mainly communicates with clients once per week.

eCommerce Reseller

Ecommerce platforms like eBay and Amazon make it easy for you to build a business on your own schedule. So you can set up a shop and then stock and ship items each weekend.

Handmade Business Operator

Or you can start a business selling handmade goods on sites like Etsy or at weekend craft fairs.

Furniture Refurbisher

You can also focus on selling large scale pieces like furniture. Just spend your weekends scouring for old pieces you can refurbish and then sell your creations on Craigslist or in local shops.

Antique Vendor

For those who want to sell a larger variety of secondhand goods, you can set up a booth at an antique mall and then update your stock each weekend.

Bicycle Mechanic

If you want to start a service based business, you can start a bicycle mechanic business in your garage and simply welcome clients during set weekend hours.

Auto Detailer

Similarly, you can offer car washing and detailing services to clients each weekend.

Auto Stereo Installer

Or you can install car audio equipment and similar upgrades and just make client appointments on the weekends.

Home Theater Installer

You can also start a business where you help customers set up TVs home theater equipment in their homes. Just make all your appointments on the weekends.

Computer Setup Consultant

Or you can help people set up their new computers and other tech devices by appointment on weekends.

Handyman

If you’re a handy individual, you can offer a variety of different handyman services to local clients by weekend appointment.

House Painter

Or you can focus more specifically on house painting services, especially for those with relatively small projects that can be completed in one or two days.

Gardener

You can also work mainly outdoors at clients’ homes as a gardener, providing planting and weekend maintenance services.

Pool Cleaner

If you live in an area where a lot of homes have pools, you can also start a business offering weekly pool cleaning and maintenance services.

Landscape Designer

Or you can go more in depth by providing full landscape design services. Just make sure your client load is light enough so that you can keep your work to the weekends.

Interior Designer

Similarly, you can focus your efforts in the design inside your clients’ homes by providing interior design services where you communicate with clients and provide feedback by weekend appointment.

Moving Business Operator

When moving to new homes, many people choose weekend moving dates to accommodate their own busy schedules. So you can start a moving business that only takes on weekend projects.

Recycling Service Provider

If you’re looking to start a green business, you can offer recycling services where you visit homes or offices on weekends to collect recyclable goods and dispose of them safely.

Mobile Pet Groomer

For those who want to work with pets on the weekend, you can offer grooming service where you travel to your clients on the weekends.

Dog Trainer

Or you can offer in-home obedience training services for dogs and their owners.

Pet Sitter

Since so many people tend to take weekend getaways, you can build a business where you offer pet care services just on the weekends.

House Sitter

Likewise, you can start a house sitting services just for people who are out for the weekend.

Babysitter

Or you can offer weekend child care services for people who are traveling or just enjoying a weekend night out.

Vending Machine Operator

If you have the ability to purchase some vending machines, you can set them up in office buildings and similar settings and then use the weekend to maintain and restock your machines.

Tutor

If you have a fair amount of knowledge in a particular subject, you can build a weekend tutoring business where you meet with clients in their homes or even chat with them online.

Property Manager

If you own properties that you’re able to rent out to residents or businesses, you can build a business around those properties and use your weekends for business operations and maintenance.

Vacation Rental Provider

Or on a smaller scale, you can rent out spaces in your home or extra properties to weekend travelers on sites like Airbnb.

Transportation Service Provider

You could also provide transportation services on the weekends, either through service like Uber or by setting up your own weekend transportation service that focuses on events like wedding limousines.

Valet Service Provider

Valets are also popular for weddings and other weekend events. So you can start a valet service that only holds weekend hours and services.