Wix Launches SEO Wiz to Help Small Businesses Get Found

The cloud-based web development platform Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) has announced a way for small businesses to enhance SEO rankings on their websites. In a press release, the company introduced Wix SEO Wiz. The new tool powers search optimization on Wix sites by creating a personalized plan to ensure that Wix websites are properly optimized for search engines.

Wix worked directly with the Google Search Console team to develop SEO Wiz — a fast and easy solution for users to index their websites.

Additionally, SEO Wiz provides easy step-by-step interactive walkthroughs on how to optimize every page of a Wix website. All you need to do is enter information about your website and your desired keywords. SEO Wiz will then automatically check your keywords for relevancy and suggest additional ones, too. You will also be provided with a comprehensive SEO analysis of your Wix website.

Wix SEO Wiz Will Help Sites Get Found

“We know how important organic traffic is for Wix websites, especially businesses,” said Head of Wix Search Products Sarig Reichert. “We believe that Wix has the best SEO solution and with the new SEO Wiz, it is even easier for Wix users to set up their sites and get found online fast. The product integration with Google Search Console further advances the ability for our users to be found on the world’s most popular search engine.”

Google’s Search Console Product Lead Michael Fink also expressed his optimism and excitement for the new product saying: “It’s been exciting to work closely with Wix on making sure that great content can be submitted to Google Search with one click in the SEO Wiz tool. We’d like to expand this partnership model, following the remarkable success of the Wix collaboration.”

Wix currently boasts over 106 million registered users. And if SEO Wiz is as easy to use and brings as amazing optimization results as suggested, it should be a huge help to any online small business — especially those less savvy about search engine optimization.