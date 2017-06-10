10 Little Things You Can Do to Tweak Your Business for Big Big Results

From better SEO to better email marketing, better content marketing to better sales — improving your business in a big way requires recalibration of a variety of little factors. And to really move the meter, you must focus on the tweaks resulting in the largest overall improvements. Here’s a list of some little changes aimed at bringing about big results.

Track These Essential SEO Metrics

When it comes to SEO, there are plenty of different metrics you can use to measure results. But there are some metrics that are more essential than others. Hamish FitzHenry includes some of those essential metrics in this Right Mix Marketing post.

Use These Time Management Hacks to Get Better SEO Results

You can also improve your SEO results in less time by using some popular time management strategies and hacks. In this Search Engine Journal post, Brad Smith shares some tips for cutting down on the time you spend on SEO, while still getting better results.

Grow Your Email Marketing List Without Resorting to Shortcuts

When marketing a small business, your email list can be your best friend. But growing the list isn’t always easy. Your business might even be tempted to take shortcuts. But this Marketing Land post by Scott Heimes explains how to grow a list without resorting to cutting corners.

Get Micro-Influencers on Your Side

When you think of influencer marketing, you probably think about working with major influencers who are relevant to your industry. But there are smaller influencers out there who can actually help your business just as much, as Lilach Bullock details in this SMB CEO post.

Build a Powerful YouTube Channel

YouTube can be an incredibly powerful tool for marketing a small business. But you need to put a lot of work into building your channel. This Smallbiztechnology.com post by Evelyn Timson goes over how you can build a powerful YouTube channel for your business.

Learn All About Cyber Insurance

If you’re concerned about hacking, malware and data breaches affecting your small business, you’re not alone. But there’s something you can do to protect your business. In this Indusface blog post, Venkatesh Sundar shares everything you need to know about cyber insurance.

Know These Things About Working Remotely

Working remotely has become more common in a lot of organizations in recent years. But there are some very important things you should know before taking the leap into telecommuting. In this DIY Marketers post, Paul Comaroto lists issues you need to be aware of before switching your business casual for pajamas and a robe.

Take This Franchise Advice to the Bank

If you’re considering starting a franchise business, it can be difficult to even know where to start. But you can bank on the advice included in this post by Joel Libava of The Franchise King. You can also see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Win Over Your Prospect With the Perfect Sales Call

To increase sales for your small business, you can invest in complicated marketing strategies. Or you could focus on improving your individual selling practices. Mary Blackiston offers some tips in this SUCCESS Agency blog post.

Use These Successful B2B Content Marketing Tactics

Marketing a small business isn’t always about appealing to consumers. Sometimes it’s about appealing to other businesses. And you can do so using popular tactics like content marketing, as Blair Evan Ball details in this post on the Prepare 1 blog.

