10 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Marketing Efforts

Without the big budgets enjoyed by major brands, small businesses must balance creativity and efficiency to make their marketing stand out. To do this, you need to squeeze every last ounce of creativity from your marketing team while running your marketing operations in the leanest manner possible. Here are some tips from members of our small business community for getting the most out of your marketing efforts.

Turn Your Customers into Advocates

Your marketing efforts can go a lot further if you’re able to get customers and followers to do some of the work for you. You can attempt to turn your customers into advocates for your business using the tips in this Your Guerrilla Marketer post by Rick Verbanas.

Use Data to Influence Reluctant Buyers

When you’re trying to convince potential buyers to do business with you, you can create complicated marketing campaigns, or you can use data to back up your claims. This Kissmetrics post by Shayla Price details how you can use data to influence reluctant buyers.

Create Your Own Productivity Strategy

Productivity isn’t a one-size-fits-all thing. What works for one business isn’t necessarily going to work for another. So you have to create your own productivity strategy, as Gary Shouldis of 3Bug Media suggests in this post. Members of the BizSugar community also share thoughts on the post here.

Improve the Motivation of Your Workforce

Your employees can have a major impact on the effectiveness of your marketing campaigns and other areas of your business’s operations. So if you can keep your workforce motivated, you can improve your chances of being successful. Ivan Widjaya elaborates in this Noobpreneur post.

Build a High Performance Content Marketing Team

More specifically, your content marketing team can really make or break your campaigns. But if you have a high performance content team, that can go a long way. Cameron Conaway shares some tips for doing just that in this Content Marketing Institute post.

Use These Unique Team Building Exercises

To improve the effectiveness of your team, you can also use team building exercises like the unique options listed in this Workopolis post by Chris Riddell. You can also see commentary on the post over on BizSugar.

Hone Your Writing Skills

If you want your blog or any other form of written content marketing to be effective, you need to constantly work on improving your writing skills. You can use the ten tips included in this Basic Blog Tips post by Jake Lester to hone your writing skills.

Get Your Local Business Listed Where It Counts Most

When focusing on SEO for local businesses, not all listings are created equal. To get your local business listed where it is most likely to bring in results, check out the insights in this CorpNet post by Nicole Letendre.

Help Your Blog Thrive with These Hootsuite Features

If you use a blog for your business, it’s in your best interest to make that blog reach as many potential customers as possible. There are some Hootsuite features that can help, like the ones in this Inspire to Thrive post by Cori Ramos. And check out what BizSugar members have to say about the post here.

Create the Organizational Chart Your Business Needs

An organizational chart can also be a great tool to get your business on the right track and make the most of all your efforts. In this post, Benjamin Brandall of Process Street goes over what an organizational chart is and how it can help businesses.

