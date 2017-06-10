10 Ways to Prepare Your Business for the Future

As you build a small business, it’s important to consider the present. But you also need to think about the future. There are ways you can ensure your business is able to grow and scale over time.

To make sure your business is prepared for all tomorrow holds, take a look at these tips from members of the online small business community.

Build a Scalable Business

If you want your business to succeed well into the future, you need to build a business that’s scalable. You can put systems in place to easily adjust as your business grows, as this Process Street post by Benjamin Brandall explains.

Learn the Costs of Incorporating Your Business

Incorporating your small business can be a helpful and sometimes even essential step as your business grows. But there are costs involved, and they vary by state. So Nellie Akalp of CorpNet lists all the potential costs for each state in this post.

Become Business Agile

As your business grows, it can be a struggle to make changes if you’re too set in your ways. But if your business is agile, those changes can make growing a bit easier. This Biz Epic post by Ivan Widjaya includes some explanation and an infographic about the benefits of having an agile business.

Decide if Crowdfunding is Right for Your Business

Having some extra funding for your small business can go a long way toward building for the future. But you need to get the right type of funding. To determine if crowdfunding is right for your business, read this post by Cate Costa. Then see what BizSugar members have to say about the post here.

Use a Content Audit to Grow Your Business

For businesses that use content marketing, not just any content will be able to help your business grow. And a content audit can help you weed out the helpful content from the rest. Marcia Riefer Johnston elaborates in this Content Marketing Institute post.

Solve Your Customer Retention Problem

If you want your business to have any kind of sustainable success, you need to be able to keep your existing customers, as well as gain new ones. To solve any customer retention issues your business might have, check out this Kissmetrics post by Parker Davis.

Switch Your Blog to Https Without Losing Social Proof

For the businesses and bloggers that want to enjoy the increased security and other features of switching to Https, the prospect of losing social proof on your old blog posts can potentially hold you back. But Adrian Jock shares an easy way you can make the switch without losing that social proof. And BizSugar members comment on the post here.

Don’t Wing Campaign Development

Your company’s marketing campaigns can make or break your opportunities for growth. So you don’t want to leave them to chance. In this Target Marketing post, Kevin Joyce shares six steps to a flawless rollout for your next campaign.

Make Your Mobile Site Load Faster

Having a mobile site will be a must for businesses of the future. But you also need it to be as functional as a regular website, meaning you need it to load quickly. In this post, Neil Patel shares some tips you can use to make your mobile website load faster.

Learn Lessons from the World’s Best Brands

If you want your business to stick around for the long haul, it can be a good idea to take cues from other businesses that have done the same. Here are some lessons from the world’s best brands provided by Ross Kimbarovsky on the crowdSPRING blog. You can also see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

