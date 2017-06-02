Small Business Trends
June 2, 2017

Nominations Are Now Open for the 2017 Rule Breaker Awards

by In Announcements 0
5
Shares
|
1
Print This Article
3
1
Email this Article

5
Shares
1
3
1
Email this Article Print This Article
Nominations Are Now Open for the 2017 Rule Breaker Awards

The deadline for the Rule Breaker Awards 2017 is quickly approaching. So businesses that pride themselves on doing things their own way instead of following conventional wisdom should make note of a couple important dates.

Rule Breaker Awards Deadline and Ceremony Dates

The deadline for nominations is June 30, 2017. From there, a group of judges will deliberate and select winners, which will be announced September 6, 2017. And the actual awards ceremony will take place on October 24, 2017 at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Rule Breaker Awards Judges

The judges for this year’s awards include Yaniv Masjedi of Nextiva, JJ Ramberg of Goodsearch.com, Brian Scudmore of 1-800-GOT-JUNK, Ken Yancey of SCORE, Shama Kabani of Marketing Zen Group and Small Business Trends’ own Anita Campbell. And the event is sponsored by Nextiva.

Rule Breaker Awards Categories

Anyone can nominate a business owner or entrepreneur using the form provided on Rule Breaker’s website any time between now until June 30. There are several different categories you can nominate people for, including RuleMaker of the Year, Retail RuleBreaker of the Year, Tech Services RuleBreaker of the Year, Manufacturing RuleBreaker of the Year, and the grand prize: RuleBreaker of the Year, among others.

This is the fourth year for the awards, which seek to recognize the business owners who take risks even when that might mean going against conventional business practices. The awards’ founders, judges and sponsors all recognize the importance of businesses that make their own rules instead of following in the steps of others.

Co-founder Barry Moltz told Small Business Trends in an email, “As we have seen recently by Uber, the evolution of any industry many times comes from a revolution sparked by someone who challenges the industry — it comes from the rule breakers. This national event recognizes the people who never shirk from obstacles, don’t fear the unknown and persist — despite the odds.”

Image: Nextiva

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!