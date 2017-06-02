Nominations Are Now Open for the 2017 Rule Breaker Awards

The deadline for the Rule Breaker Awards 2017 is quickly approaching. So businesses that pride themselves on doing things their own way instead of following conventional wisdom should make note of a couple important dates.

Rule Breaker Awards Deadline and Ceremony Dates

The deadline for nominations is June 30, 2017. From there, a group of judges will deliberate and select winners, which will be announced September 6, 2017. And the actual awards ceremony will take place on October 24, 2017 at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Rule Breaker Awards Judges

The judges for this year’s awards include Yaniv Masjedi of Nextiva, JJ Ramberg of Goodsearch.com, Brian Scudmore of 1-800-GOT-JUNK, Ken Yancey of SCORE, Shama Kabani of Marketing Zen Group and Small Business Trends’ own Anita Campbell. And the event is sponsored by Nextiva.

Rule Breaker Awards Categories

Anyone can nominate a business owner or entrepreneur using the form provided on Rule Breaker’s website any time between now until June 30. There are several different categories you can nominate people for, including RuleMaker of the Year, Retail RuleBreaker of the Year, Tech Services RuleBreaker of the Year, Manufacturing RuleBreaker of the Year, and the grand prize: RuleBreaker of the Year, among others.

This is the fourth year for the awards, which seek to recognize the business owners who take risks even when that might mean going against conventional business practices. The awards’ founders, judges and sponsors all recognize the importance of businesses that make their own rules instead of following in the steps of others.

Co-founder Barry Moltz told Small Business Trends in an email, “As we have seen recently by Uber, the evolution of any industry many times comes from a revolution sparked by someone who challenges the industry — it comes from the rule breakers. This national event recognizes the people who never shirk from obstacles, don’t fear the unknown and persist — despite the odds.”