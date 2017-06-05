Small Business Trends
June 5, 2017

Small Businesses Should Take a Cue From Lucid When Breaking into Tough Markets

by In Technology Trends 0
1
Shares
|
Print This Article
1
Email this Article

1
Shares
1
Email this Article Print This Article
Small Businesses Should Take a Cue From Lucid When Breaking into Tough Markets

The market for luxury vehicles isn’t an easy one for new businesses to break into. But Lucid Motors is attempting to do just that thanks to a few key trends.

Those trends include the proliferation of the electric car, cars that are highly connected, the increased use of ride-sharing and the advent of autonomous vehicles. So the Lucid Air is completely electric powered and features a number of screens with connected features throughout the vehicle. It puts a big emphasis on the passenger experience, providing enough room for comfort and also including screens in the back seat. And the company is testing autonomous driving features as well.

Peter Rawlinson, Chief Technology Officer of Lucid, tells TechCrunch that these four trends aligned at just the right time for this type of vehicle to take off.

It’s unlikely that tons of small businesses are also trying to break into the luxury vehicle market at the moment. But if you’re trying to break into any industry that might be difficult for newcomers, you can learn something from Lucid’s approach.

Breaking Into Tough Markets

If you’re going to break into an industry that’s full of established brands, you need an angle. No one is going to choose a brand new business over an established one if you just offer the same exact thing.

So you could take advantage of other trends like sustainability, subscription models or even AI. These trends can provide you with an angle to set your business apart from your more established competition when breaking into tough markets.

Image: Lucid Motors

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!