Drones, They’re Not Just for Delivering Packages Anymore

Researchers are currently working on training drones for a variety of different scenarios that could potentially apply to businesses.

More specifically, researchers are working on perfecting multi-robot systems. This would allow a person or company to control more than one drone at one time on a single system. So users would be able to cover more ground in a shorter amount of time. This could potentially apply to situations like inspections or even disaster recovery.

From a small business perspective, this means the potential for drones is a lot greater than just delivering a pizza or a package from Amazon.

While achieving these goals is certainly going to be complicated, it could open up a variety of new opportunities for businesses.

Drone Business Opportunities

Those willing to take the time to master this technology could end up supplying larger companies, non-profits, law enforcement and government organizations in need of drones for a variety of applications. And those organizations will also need businesses to program, maintain and service those drones. So there are plenty of drone business opportunities in this growing industry. And as it continues to evolve, it could certainly be worth monitoring for small tech companies looking to add new products or services.

Could your business find a niche in this rapidly expanding market. If so, consider how your current company or a new startup could be part of the drone revolution.