Small Business Trends
June 23, 2017

Redefining the Meaning of Success

by In Humor 0
0
Shares
|
92
14
1
Print This Article
4
1
Email this Article

0
Shares
92
14
1
4
1
Email this Article Print This Article

Failure Is Relative Business Cartoon

Sometimes cartoons just appear seemingly out of thin air.

I was listening to the business report on the radio and someone prefaced a statement with ‘if by that you mean …’.

Immediately I said, aloud to myself mind you, ‘if by profits you mean …’ and then I went to the dictionary.

Now, there are quite a few definitions of profits, but this one seemed the funniest.

So, yeah, sometimes cartoons let themselves in and you both sit down and have a good laugh over coffee. Not often, but it’s nice when they do.

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!