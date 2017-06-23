Redefining the Meaning of Success

Sometimes cartoons just appear seemingly out of thin air.

I was listening to the business report on the radio and someone prefaced a statement with ‘if by that you mean …’.

Immediately I said, aloud to myself mind you, ‘if by profits you mean …’ and then I went to the dictionary.

Now, there are quite a few definitions of profits, but this one seemed the funniest.

So, yeah, sometimes cartoons let themselves in and you both sit down and have a good laugh over coffee. Not often, but it’s nice when they do.