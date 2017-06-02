Small Business Trends
June 2, 2017

Entrepreneurship, Like Life, is About Thinking Positive

Family Business Planning Business Cartoon

When I create custom cartoons for clients, I always give them three or four jokes from which to choose.

I used to play this little game with myself, predicting which joke they’d pick. But I’ve been proven wrong so many times that now I just wait and see what happens.

That doesn’t mean I still don’t have favorites. And sometimes I’m hoping certain ideas don’t get picked because I’d like to keep them for myself.

This cartoon is one of those.

I had a client who needed a cartoon on passing a family business on to a relative and this was one of the jokes I floated, but secretly I hoped they’d reject.

Thankfully, it didn’t click with them and it’s one of my recent favorites.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

