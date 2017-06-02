Entrepreneurship, Like Life, is About Thinking Positive

When I create custom cartoons for clients, I always give them three or four jokes from which to choose.

I used to play this little game with myself, predicting which joke they’d pick. But I’ve been proven wrong so many times that now I just wait and see what happens.

That doesn’t mean I still don’t have favorites. And sometimes I’m hoping certain ideas don’t get picked because I’d like to keep them for myself.

This cartoon is one of those.

I had a client who needed a cartoon on passing a family business on to a relative and this was one of the jokes I floated, but secretly I hoped they’d reject.

Thankfully, it didn’t click with them and it’s one of my recent favorites.