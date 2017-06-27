New Fiverr Pro Service Offers Handpicked Freelancers for Small Business (INFOGRAPHIC)

Hiring professional freelancers for your next project just got easier.

Israel-based freelance marketplace Fiverr has announced Fiverr Pro, “the newest high-end initiative of Fiverr’s global marketplace for talent,” the company says.

Fiverr Pro services are available for prospective clients and freelancers in four categories: writing and translation, graphics and design, digital marketing and video and animation.

Need for Professional Freelancers is Growing

An increasing number of small businesses are hiring freelancers for a wide range of tasks. According to a survey conducted by Fiverr, 65 percent of entrepreneurs have tapped freelance talent in the last year. Of those, 80 percent view freelancers as important or very important to the success of their business.

But finding the right talent hasn’t been easy.

Nearly half of all entrepreneurs (48 percent) cited finding talent as their biggest freelancing challenge. Hiring professional freelancers has also turned out to be a costly affair. Fiverr’s research reveals growing businesses spend an average of $1,500 just to find, vet and hire the expertise their businesses need.

Fiverr Pro Addresses Your Freelancing Needs

To help you find the best freelancers for your business, Fiverr has sought out high-end professionals already providing services on its rapidly growing marketplace.

The company has also attracted professional freelancers with strong portfolios to build its new service, including those who have worked with Vodafone, Google and Sony.

“As our marketplace has evolved, we’ve recognized the growing demand from entrepreneurs for bigger and more complex projects that sometimes need highly professional freelancers with years of experience,” said Micha Kaufman, Fiverr CEO in a company release today. “Through Fiverr Pro, we’re bringing professional freelancers an easy way to get work, while adding the high end, trusted talent entrepreneurs are struggling to tap into.”

An Intensive Process to Select Quality Freelancers

What differentiates Fiverr Pro from other freelance services on offer is what the company claims will be a rigorous hand vetting to maintain a high level of quality.

For professional freelancers, the new feature should drive customer demand for their services. It also offers management tools designed to take care of all administrative tasks so freelancers can focus more on work.