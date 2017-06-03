Audacity Audio Software Allows Voice Recording and Editing – Free

Usefulness Functionality Price Summary Audacity is a highly efficient, free and easy-to-use audio editor and recorder for Windows, Mac, GNU/Linux.

Audacity is a free, open source and cross-platform audio editor and recorder. This tool allows you to record, play, import and export MP3, OGG, AIFF and WAV files. It also allows you to cut, copy and paste audio sounds. And even better, it allows you to mix tracks and apply effects (with unlimited undo functionality). The free audio software features a frequency-analysis window for audio-analysis applications, a customizable spectrogram mode and a built-in amplitude-envelope editor.

Deeper Dive Into Its Features

Here’s a peek at the features Audacity offers. For a step-by-step guide on how to use Audacity, click here.

Recording

This software allows you to easily record live audio through a mixer or microphone. You can also digitize recordings from other media. Even more interesting is that you can capture streaming audio on any recent version of Windows.

Import and Export

This tool allows you to also import, edit and even combine old recordings with new recordings and when you are done you can then export your recordings in different file formats.

Editing

Audacity gives you the ability to cut, copy, paste and delete. Even better, it gives you unlimited sequential Redo and Undo options. You can also edit and mix large numbers of tracks.

You can use the platform to alter frequencies using its Bass and Treble, Equalization, High/Low pass and Notch filter effects. And using the compressor, you can amplify, fade in/out or amplify the volume. The platform also offers support for plugins and has a built-in crash recovery.

Audacity has also recently introduced a couple of new and interesting features, including rhythm track, new distortion effect and sample data import.

Compatibility

Audacity is compatible with Mac OS X/macOS, Windows and GNU/Linux operating systems.

Pricing

As mentioned above, this tool is absolutely free and what makes it even more attractive is the fact that it offers almost the same features and quality output as many premium paid-for applications.

Free Audio Software

It is quite difficult to take anything away from Audacity. From the look of things, it seems like its development team works hard to make the tool the best there is with regular updates. Some of its features are, however, inconsistent in their design, but that’s probably because of the diversity of its development team. And so, if you are looking to edit or record audio, this would probably be a handy tool to use.