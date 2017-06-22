Are you ready to get inspired?

It’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day of your business. There are so many projects to complete, so many fires to put out and so many deadlines you can’t afford to miss.

Do you remember when your business was new, when you had that a-ha moment that changed things forever?

It’s the kind of feeling you can have again by tuning in to the upcoming Microsoft Inspire event, the annual conference for Microsoft partners July 9 -13 in Washington, D.C..

It’s a way for small business owners like you to discover what’s coming down the pipeline from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the near future.

But maybe before deciding to livestream the event, you’d like to learn more about what can you can expect.

If so, you’re in luck!

On June 28, 2017 at 3 p.m. EDT, join Small Business Trends CEO Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) and Microsoft partner Gene Marks (@genemarks) for the Microsoft-sponsored Twitter Chat “Get Inspired in Your Business” #MSBizTips.

The chat is intended to give the small business community a peek behind the curtain for a preview of what’s coming at the highly anticipated event.

How Do You Get Inspired?

Expect some discussion on how you get inspired. Is it by hearing about how other small businesses overcame challenges, learning about new tools and tricks or learning about something totally different?

Please bring your own answer to this question and be ready to discuss and learn what inspires others in the small business community. Perhaps you’ll get an idea that will inspire you too.

What is a Microsoft Partner?

You may use plenty of Microsoft tools in your business’s day-to-day operations, but do you know what a Microsoft Partner is?

How does a business become a Microsoft Partner? What are the benefits? Does your business qualify?

What Happens at the Microsoft Inspire Event?

You may have heard about a star-studded event filled with big names from the tech world and even performances from big names in the entertainment business.

But really what is all the excitement about? Beneath all the glitz and glamour, what really goes on at one of these events? You’ll learn more by participating in the Twitter chat.

What New Microsoft Products are Most Exciting?

If you have an answer of your own to this question or would like to hear what others have to say, don’t miss this Twitter chat.

If you already use Microsoft tools in your small business and are eager to learn about new solutions that could help your business become more efficient, DO NOT MISS THIS EVENT!

Details

What: Microsoft-sponsored Twitter Chat “Get Inspired in Your Business”

Who: Small Business Trends CEO Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) and Microsoft partner Gene Marks (@genemarks)

Where: Twitter

Hashtag: #MSBizTips

When: June 28, 2017 at 3 p.m. EDT