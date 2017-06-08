GoDaddy Sponsors New Seed-Funding TV Show Funderdome

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is sponsoring 13 episodes of the new “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” seed-funding competition show on ABC premiering June 11. In addition to being a sponsor, the company is extending its support for small business inventors with expert coaching to help contestants.

The premise for “Funderdome” is to get two up-and-coming inventors go head-to-head in front of a live studio audience. The audience will be playing the role of the customer, and in the end they will determine the winner by voting on the best product or service.

With funding ranging anywhere from $10,000 – $100,000, the money can be what contestants need to push their idea to the next level. The free publicity they receive from the show can also end up being more valuable than the monetary prize they receive, win or lose.

GoDaddy Sponsors Funderdome to Build Awareness

For GoDaddy, the show will provide a venue to introduce its portfolio to a wider audience. Thirty second vignettes throughout the show will highlight the company’s products and services, primarily focusing on its new mobile-optimized website builder GoCentral.

GoCentral was designed to help small businesses design a professional website in under an hour, which includes full mobile support. The platform offers assets and tools for more than 1,500 niches and industries to design the right website using its smart-learning system.

GoDaddy is also going to run a blog updating audiences about the inventors and their ideas. The blog will provide valuable insights on the challenges all entrepreneurs face when it comes to embarking on a venture.

If the premise of the show sounds familiar, it is because Mark Burnett, who produces Shark Tank, serves the same role on “Funderdome.”

According to casting information on the show’s site, the producers are looking for, “Mom and pop businesses, unique and interesting products, or creative ideas that just need a little more money to jumpstart their next phase.”

If you want to give the show a try, email your name, age, contact info, and a brief non-confidential description of your business, product or idea to [email protected].