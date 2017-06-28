GoDaddy Introduces New Small Business Security Features

If you have a small business website, you know how dangerous malware and viruses can be. Open the wrong email and you can infect your entire network. It’s important to be protected against online attacks on your reputation too.

Compounding the need for new security products is the evolution of malware. The malware created by today’s hackers is becoming automated and harder to combat.

Battle Back Against Hackers with GoDaddy Website Security

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is battling back against the hackers and malware that can disrupt your small business. The company has just introduced GoDaddy Website Security that’s powered by Sucuri. Small business owners with websites they want to protect can choose from plans with different features.

There are three different plans to choose from with an Express version offering 30 minute response times. The Essential product offers response times of 12 hours as does the Deluxe model. These products start at $6.99 per month up to $399.99 per year.

Google Blacklist Monitoring

Each of the plans guarantees malware and hack removal by an expert team. They also offer Google blacklist monitoring and protection to ensure your company’s reputation stays good. Blacklisting is used to ruin a company’s online reputation. If a small businesses is blacklisted, Go Daddy’s security professionals will work to remove the company name and website from the offending category.

All plans included with Go Daddy’s new product have Web Application Firewall (WAF) protection.

In a recent press release, Kevin Doerr, Senior Vice President of Security Products at GoDaddy, spoke about why small business needs this tool.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard, ‘why would a hacker target me? I’m just a small business’,” he said. “But hackers aren’t what you see in the movies — they now build sophisticated tools that hunt for known vulnerabilities on any website.”