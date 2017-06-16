The Karma of the In and Outbox

Sometimes you think of a cartoon and you say to yourself ‘that’s obviously been done before’ and then you drive yourself nuts looking to see if you’re right or wrong.

You start in Google, maybe try image search just in case, then Yahoo and Bing just to be thorough.

Then you dig into your bookshelf, giving up only after the pile has reached a sufficient height.

Then you call your cartoonist friends to see if this was something they talked about recently that you don’t remember.

Then you sit furrowing your brow, racking your brain and eventually napping.

A little more post-nap Googling and you can finally move ahead knowing that this is actually an idea you came up with and feel good about.