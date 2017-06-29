Mother’s Love Creates a Service Aimed at a Very Special Need

Becky Nichols didn’t set out to start a successful business. She just wanted to give sick kids something to eat, filling a need she understands the importance of on a very personal level.

An Inspiring Small Business Story

Nichols is the founder of Loving Libbie Foundation, an organization that runs Libbie’s Funtime Foodtruck. The food vehicle is a converted FedEx truck that serves comfort food. But it doesn’t just show up at festivals and busy street corners. It also focuses on delivering meals to children in hospitals and medical clinics.

Nichols started the food truck last year after an angel donor invested in her foundation. But the idea came to her long before that. Nichols’ daughter, Libbie battled cancer and passed away at just five years old.

During her battle with cancer, Libbie struggled with appetite issues and getting enough to eat. Nichols would often make mac and cheese for her to ensure she got enough calories. And that’s the food that started the whole idea for the food truck.

Now, the food truck also provides catering services for weddings and other events, with the proceeds going to fund the organization’s main mission — feeding sick kids.

This may not be a for-profit venture. But there’s still a business lesson to be learned. Nichols knew personally about this need for giving good comfort food to children struggling with cancer and similar ailments. And she was able to fill that need.