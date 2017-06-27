Small Business Trends
June 27, 2017

Could Robots Make Small Business Manufacturing a Reality?

This Company is Leveraging Small Business Manufacturing Robots

Manufacturing offers opportunities often less known to small business owners. This is because these opportunities aren’t always viable for small businesses with limited resources. That could all be changing though, thanks to some high tech innovations.

Voodoo Manufacturing is a startup that uses 3D printing and robots to manufacture products of almost any imaginable design for clients. And the company plans on filling its entire factory floor with robots to hold the positions once have been held by human employees.

People often debate the ethics of giving away jobs to robots — but automation is a popular topic in small business circles. For small businesses that don’t have the resources to staff an entire factory, this technology could offer increasing opportunities in the future.

Voodoo Manufacturing, for one, says it plans to cut costs by about 90 percent over the next five years. And robots are a big part of that. As the costs for robots and other automation technology goes down, manufacturing could become more of a viable business opportunity for businesses even with limited resources.

So it’s worth monitoring for businesses that outsource manufacturing or entrepreneurs who have been reluctant to get into the manufacturing business due to cost concerns. Voodoo Manufacturing is just one example. But there will be plenty of new innovations making an impact on this industry in the coming years.

Image: Voodoo Manufacturing

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

