Amazing Tricks to Get the Most Out of Posting a Job on LinkedIn

LinkedIn (NYSE:LNKD) is a resource recruiters, employers and job-seekers simply cannot afford to ignore. In fact, it is reported 87 percent of recruiters are using LinkedIn as a hiring tool?

LinkedIn is becoming an extremely competitive forum to advertise jobs. So gone are the days when simply posting a sentence or two about a job on LinkedIn would suffice.

If you’re wondering how to post jobs on LinkedIn, how to find the most suitable candidates and how to get the most out of your job posting, follow these simply amazing LinkedIn job posting tips.

LinkedIn Job Posting Tips

Join LinkedIn Groups

LinkedIn is home to more than 2.1 million groups! Joining groups that are relevant to your niche is a fantastic way to get your brand present and visible on LinkedIn.

As well as posting your job on the group’s job board, generate greater interest in the position, your industry and your company, by being an active member of the group. Post engaging and original content and interact with others’ content on the forum.

Don’t Post a Job Unless Accompanying It with Your Company Logo

A company’s logo speaks a thousand words. It’s what gives a brand its identity and makes it instantly recognizable.

When posting a job on LinkedIn, make sure you have your logo visible on the posting. Not only will the logo make your brand recognizable but it will also bring color and imagery to the listing, making it more eye-catching and more professional looking.

Make Your Job Title Searchable

Search engine optimization (SEO) tricks should be applied when posting jobs on LinkedIn. What would a marketing manager search for when seeking a job opportunity on LinkedIn? ‘Marketing Manager’ of course! Consequently, using ‘Head of Publicizing and Promotion’ as your job post title is likely to mean fewer relevant candidates will find your job posting.

Make Your Job Post Actionable

Does the reader of your job post know what to do if they want to apply? It might sound obvious but always make sure a job posting on LinkedIn has a call to action. Provide clear details with links, contact details and information on how a candidate can get in touch about the job and apply.

Use LinkedIn Career Page

Attract the best talent to your company by getting active on LinkedIn Career Pages. Career Pages give candidates an authentic view of a business via employee-created content and videos and photos of a company.

With other employees sharing stories and messages about a company and its culture, LinkedIn Career Pages is an effective way to attract the best talent to apply for your jobs. What’s more, LinkedIn automatically pipes recent updates from your Career Page into your job description when they’re posted.

Ensure your business benefits from LinkedIn to the maximum by posting offers of employment that are going to find, attract and secure you the right candidate for the job.