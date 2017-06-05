MailChimp Follows Up Facebook Ad Service With Instagram Ad Campaigns

Coming on the heels of launching Facebook Ad Campaigns in MailChimp, the email marketing service provider has followed up with Instagram Ad campaigns. Now, you can create ads to reach your audience on Instagram, Facebook, or both in a few steps directly from your MailChimp account.

How to Create Instagram Ads from Within MailChimp

Creating an Instagram ad in MailChimp follows the same process you would use to build an email campaign. First, select an Instagram audience to target and add a budget within the MailChimp dashboard. MailChimp customers can create both Instagram and Facebook ads at the same time.

Check out the video below to see how to go about creating the ads in MailChimp:

Once your ad is live, MailChimp’s reporting allows you to see which Instagram ads drive the most purchases and new customers. All of this is at no extra cost beyond the regular expense of placing ads with Instagram.

“Our ad builder streamlines ad creation, precision targeting, and reporting so that time-strapped e-comm[erce] companies can get an ad out quickly to build their audience and drive traffic to their store in a measurable way.” John Foreman, Mailchimp VP of Product Management, is quoted as saying on the company’s official blog.

Other Benefit of Using MailChimp Instagram Ad Campaigns

According to the Atlanta-based email marketing company, another key benefit of using Instagram ads in MailChimp is that you can unlock the power of your MailChimp list. This is possible because you already know who your best customers are in your list and can start by targeting those receptive customers first.

MailChimp allows you to target people on your mailing list who represent your top customer segments, as well as Instagram’s larger community of more than 700 million users worldwide. This means you could potentially find and attract even more of the right audience you want in terms of size, interests or demographics,.

“Advertising on Instagram gives our e-commerce customers the best of both worlds — an easier way to find new customers by targeting people like the ones on your list and specifics about what items were actually sold,” said Tom Klein, MailChimp CMO.