Best 14 Tracks for Your Entrepreneur Playlist

Everybody can have tough days because being an entrepreneur is a long journey which is full of challenges and problems. Therefore, sometimes we need some motivation and listening to inspirational songs is a great way to motivate and energize ourselves. Below you can find some of them with their most inspirational lyrics.

Motivational Songs for Work

I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

“Did you think I’d crumble? Did you think I’d lay down and die? Oh, no, not I! I will survive.”

Lose Yourself – Eminem

“If you had one shot or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment, would you capture it or just let it slip?”

Power – Kanye West

“I’m living in the 21st century doin’ something mean to it. Do it better than anybody you ever seen do it.”

Work Hard Play Hard — Wiz Khalifa

“Work hard, play hard. Work, work, work, work.”

Survivor — Destiny’s Child

“I’m a survivor. I’m not gonna give up. I’m not gonna stop. I’m gonna work harder. I’m a survivor. I’m gonna make it. I will survive. Keep on survivin’ .”

Successful – Drake

“I want the money, money and the cars, cars and the clothes, I suppose, I just wanna be successful.”

What Doesn’t Kill You (Stronger) – Kelly Clarkson

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Stand a little taller.”

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

“Don’t you know that there ain’t no mountain high enough. Ain’t no valley low enough, ain’t no river wide enough. To keep me from getting to you.”

The Story of Your Life – Matthew West

“This is the story of your life. You decide, how the rest is gonna read. This is your chance between the lines, to redefine what kind of legacy you leave.”

All I Do Is Win – DJ Khaled

“All I do is win, win, win no matter what. Got money on my mind. I can never get enough and every time I step up in the building, everybody hands go up and they stay there.”

Run the World (Girls) — Beyoncé

“My persuasion can build a nation. Endless power. Who are we? What we run? The world”

Express Yourself – Charles Wright and the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band

“Express Yourself! What ever you do, do it good. ”

Unwritten – Natasha Bedingfield

“Live your life with arms wide open. Today is where your book begins. The rest is still unwritten.”

Billionaire — Travie McCoy

“Oh every time I close my eyes, I see my name in shining lights. A different city every night, oh I swear the world better prepare, for when I’m a billionaire.”

