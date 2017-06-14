According to the Small Business Index, a recent survey of 1,000 small business owners by MetLife and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, there’s a lot of confidence in the small business community; but, it’s tempered by concerns about the economy.

In fact, the Index found that 60.6 percent of small business owners have a positive outlook for their company and the environment in which they operate. The insights go even deeper than that, though, and reveal the areas where small business owners are feeling more confident.

For example, small business owners feel good about the overall health of their businesses and revenue expectations. But their takes on the state of the national and local economies and quality of employee recruits tend to be less sunny.

To learn more and chat about the new Small Business Index findings, join our upcoming Twitter chat. The chat will feature more information from the research along with some actionable insights you can use to improve and grow your business.

Small Business Trends’ founder and CEO Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) will moderate the chat. She will be joined by fellow small business influencers, Rieva Lesonsky (@Rieva) and Susan Solovic (@SusanSolovic). The chat is scheduled for June 21 from 7 to 8 P.M. EDT.

Here are some of the topics that will be covered:

What are some positives for today’s small businesses? According to the Small Business Index from MetLife and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, small business owners are generally optimistic about their overall business health. And there are a couple of other areas where business owners tend to feel positively.

Where is there room for improvement? But those positive feelings don’t necessarily extend to all areas of business and the economy. For example, some business owners seem to feel less optimistic about the national economy as a whole, as well as their local economies.

What are some actionable insights businesses can take to improve? So what can small businesses do with this information? Using the data gathered by MetLife and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, chat participants will discuss some steps you can take to improve your small business outlook going forward.

More Details:

What: Twitter Chat “Voices of Small Business: How Business Owners are Confronting Today’s Challenges”

Who:

Anita Campbell, CEO of Small Business Trends (@smallbiztrends)

Rieva Lesonsky (@Rieva)

Susan Solovic (@SusanSolovic)

Where: Twitter

Hashtag: #MetLifeSmallBiz

When: June 21, 2017 7-8 P.M. EDT