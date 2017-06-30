Small Business Trends
June 30, 2017

Bob’s Pickle Pops Proves Even Weird Products Can Appeal to Customers

by In Retail Trends 0
99
Shares
|
80
14
2
Print This Article
3
Email this Article

99
Shares
80
14
2
3
Email this Article Print This Article
Bob's Pickle Pops Proves That Even Weird Products Can Appeal to Customers

Think you have a weird product that no customers would go for? The story of Bob’s Pickle Pops might prove you wrong.

Bob’s Pickle Pops is a business that provides a really weird product — frozen pickle juice. Think freezer pops but with pickle juice instead of sweet, fruity flavors.

Sound gross? Maybe to you. But there’s actually a decent sized market for the product.

Co-founder of Bob’s Pickle Pops John Howard actually owned a roller skating rink before starting this latest business. Pickles were one of the most popular items at the snack bar. And when the pickles ran out, he started serving the juice. Then the juice became more popular than the actual pickles, and he started freezing it just to keep up with demand.

Now, Bob’s Pickle Pop’s are actually stocked in Walmart stores and have been featured on the Food Network.

Bob’s Pickle Pops Prove that Weird Products Sell

This doesn’t mean that every weird business idea is going to succeed. But there are some unexpected ideas out there that could surprise people. So the next time you’re considering a new idea for your business, don’t just dismiss something because you think it’s too weird. Do some research or testing to see if there’s a market out there for your very own weird business offering.

Image: Bob’s Pickle Pops

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!