Small Business Trends Magazine Marketing Edition Is Here — Get a Free Copy with Exclusive Content Today!

In this issue, we’re looking at all things marketing for your small business.

If you download Small Business Trends Magazine today, you’ll get access to exclusive content not yet available anywhere else on the site.

In it, Rob Starr speaks with experts Ivana Taylor and Robert Brady about the biggest marketing barriers small businesses face today — and there are plenty — and how they can break through them.

Social media draining your wallet with little or no gains for your business? We’ve got answers.

Promotional efforts around town not bringing people to your store? You’ll find help for that, too.

But that’s not it. This edition is chock full of marketing tips for all aspects of promoting your business.

Annie Pilon shares 45 social media marketing tips that you won’t hear every day.

The Marketing Edition of Small Business Trends Magazine also tackles how to make great promotional videos for your company. And we’ve also got tips for using Direct Mail — yes, old-fashioned snail mail — that will get your company’s phone ringing and customers through your doors.

And we spoke with reality TV star and steakhouse restaurant mogul Willie Degel who shared some sizzling tips on leveraging your brand to market to different types of clientele.

You'll find all this and more in the Small Business Trends Magazine 2017 Marketing Edition!