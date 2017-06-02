Small Business Trends
June 2, 2017

Small Business Trends Magazine Marketing Edition Is Here — Get a Free Copy with Exclusive Content Today!

The latest edition of Small Business Trends Magazine is available for download now!

In this issue, we’re looking at all things marketing for your small business.

Exclusive Content

If you download Small Business Trends Magazine today, you’ll get access to exclusive content not yet available anywhere else on the site.

In it, Rob Starr speaks with experts Ivana Taylor and Robert Brady about the biggest marketing barriers small businesses face today — and there are plenty — and how they can break through them.

Social media draining your wallet with little or no gains for your business? We’ve got answers.

Promotional efforts around town not bringing people to your store? You’ll find help for that, too.

But that’s not it. This edition is chock full of marketing tips for all aspects of promoting your business.

Annie Pilon shares 45 social media marketing tips that you won’t hear every day.

The Marketing Edition of Small Business Trends Magazine also tackles how to make great promotional videos for your company. And we’ve also got tips for using Direct Mail — yes, old-fashioned snail mail — that will get your company’s phone ringing and customers through your doors.

And we spoke with reality TV star and steakhouse restaurant mogul Willie Degel who shared some sizzling tips on leveraging your brand to market to different types of clientele.

You’ll find all this and more in the Small Business Trends Magazine 2017 Marketing Edition! Subscribe to future editions of the magazine for FREE today and get the latest edition right now!

Desk Photo via Shutterstock

Joshua Sophy - Assistant Editor

Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Assistant Editor for Small Business Trends and the Head of Content Partnerships. A journalist with 17 years of experience in traditional and online media, Joshua got his start in the newspaper business in Pennsylvania. His experience includes being a beat reporter covering daily news. He eventually founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press, covering his hometown. Joshua supervises the day-to-day operations of Small Business Trends' busy editorial department including the editorial calendar and outgoing assignments.

