Smartlook Examines Customer Behavior On Your Site — With Free and Paid Options

Usefulness Functionality Price Summary Use Smartlook to record your visitor’s activity on your website.

As a business owner, there must be times when you wish you could see how your visitors are interacting with your website. Well, you actually can use the Smartlook website visitor tracker to record your visitor’s activity on your website. You will see what your visitors clicked on, where they spent most of their time, what forms they filled out, and how they browsed each page. All this gives you a chance to work on and improve parts of your website which may be turning users away.

The result could be a ore highly trafficked website, with more engagement and higher conversions — all probably great news for your bottom line! Here’s more:

A Look at the Smartlook Website Visitor Tracker

Getting Started

This is pretty easy! Just click “get started now” on the website and enter your details. You can even sign up using your Facebook account.

Once you are logged in, you will be asked to copy a particular code and paste it on to your Google Tag Manager or between tags <head> and </head> on every page where you wish to track visitors.

Here’s how it works:

Pricing

This tool offers a number of pricing plans and one that is most alluring to new websites is probably the Free Forever plan costing nothing to use. The plan allows for up to 100,000 page views and offers an unlimited number of heatmaps. The downside, however, is that it only records up to 20,000 visitors per month.

As your business grows you might want to consider using the Starter Plan which goes for $10 per month and allows you to record up to 200,000 page views. It has a cap of 40,000 visitors per month. If you would like a better plan than this, you can go for the Standard plan, which costs $16 per month and allows you to record up to 60,000 visitors per month.

If you have between 150,000 and 2 million visitors per month, you may want to try the Power plan with price ranges from $40 to $480 depending on the number of visitors you get.

All the paid for plans allow you to see your visitor’s journey, including the number of times he/she has visited your website in a month.

Conclusion

The ability to improve your visitors’ experiences and even convert more visitors into customers is what makes Smartlook special. It also should win small business owers’ hearts with its Free Forever Plan that is highly functional and beneficial to startups.