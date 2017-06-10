64 Percent of Customers Say Facebook Video Influenced Them to Buy (Infographic)

Is Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) video part of your digital marketing strategy? If not, it’s probably the best time to rethink your approach.

New data reveals a large number of consumers (64 percent) say watching a marketing video on Facebook has influenced a purchase decision.

Marketers Focusing on Social Media Video

Encouraged by the positive response from their target audience, an increasing number of marketers are now focusing on social media video.

The study shows 81 percent of marketers are optimizing their social videos for mobile viewership. Thirty-nine percent are in fact creating square and/or vertical videos.

What’s further interesting to note is that marketers feel most confident about reaching customers with video on Facebook and YouTube.

Marketers Cannot Afford to Ignore Social Media Video

That marketers are active in posting videos is evident from the fact that 48 percent create four or more videos every month. How are they doing it? Nearly all marketers (92 percent) are making videos with assets they already have.

For marketers who are yet to jump onto the video bandwagon, competition looks intense already.

Customers are bombarded with content every second. How can you ensure your video stands out and draws their attention? The answer lies in one word: strategy.

With 1.74 billion monthly mobile users, Facebook is a very crowded marketplace today. Both small and big brands are using it to target their audiences. A long-term, well-defined Facebook video strategy can make a huge difference in how your customers perceive your brand.

Who are your target customers? What are their social media habits? What should be your tone of voice? How often should you post videos and what should be your key message?

A comprehensive strategy will help answer all these questions. It will allow you to focus your attention in the most effective manner to engage customers.

About the Study

New York-based online video builder Animoto surveyed 1,000 consumers and 500 marketers for its study. For more information, check out the infographic below: