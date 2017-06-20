15 Storage Franchise Business Opportunities

The storage industry in the U.S. is growing. According to IBISWorld, the industry brings in an estimated $38 billion annually. And if you’re looking to break into this growing business niche, a franchise can be a great way to get the resources and know-how you need. Here are some storage franchise opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs to consider.

Storage Franchise Opportunities

Storage Authority

Storage Authority offers a franchise opportunity that focuses on consumer level self storage. The overall investment can vary depending on location and size. But the minimum upfront cost is typically around $400,000.

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

A moving and storage franchise business, UNITS currently has open territories in metropolitan areas across the U.S. The initial franchise fee is $55,500. And multiple-unit franchises are also available.

PODS Portable Storage Units

PODS is another moving and storage franchise that provides large storage containers, boxes and other packing items that customers can use at their own locations. The company has offerings for consumers, businesses and more.

U-Haul

U-Haul offers a unique opportunity for existing business owners who want to add the U-Haul name to their moving and storage offerings. You can become a dealer to earn about 21 percent commission across U-Haul’s product lines.

1-800-PACK-RAT

1-800-PACK-RAT offers partnership opportunities for businesses that want to add a trusted name to their packing and storage offerings. Cost can vary depending on location and type of services offered.

Big Box Storage

Big Box Storage is a storage and moving company based in San Diego, California. The company, which provides portable storage containers, started out with just a few company owned locations, but has since welcomed franchisees in other areas.

Smartbox Moving and Storage

Smartbox offers storage containers and moving services and has locations in states around the U.S. The initial franchise fee can vary depending on the size of your desired territory. But it usually starts at $40,000.

GarageTown USA

GarageTown USA provides a few different business opportunities for land owners and entrepreneurs in various markets around the U.S. You can provide the location for a new GarageTown franchise or partner with the company to find the right markets in your area.

Zippy Shell

Originally founded in Australia, Zippy Shell has franchise locations in a number of U.S. markets and is open to even further expansion. The moving and storage business offers location assistance and other support services to franchisees as they get started and grow their businesses.

CubeSmart Self Storage

This self storage property management business offers customizable opportunities for entrepreneurs. Those interested in partnering with CubeSmart Self Storage receive access to benefits like marketing support, access to management professionals, a sales center and more.

ClosetBox

ClosetBox is a full service storage business, offering services like pickup, security and delivery. The company has partnerships in states across the U.S. You can contact the company to learn more about current opportunities and integrating the ClosetBox name into your business offerings.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage offers a third party management solution for property owners looking for a trusted name to manage their business. The company provides marketing support, strategic direction, revenue management and more.

MyWay Mobile Storage

MyWay Mobile Storage offers a portable self storage option for consumers. The company provides marketing and customer service/sales support for franchisees. So you can use your time and resources to focus on running all the other aspects of your franchise business.

Guardian Storage

Guardian Storage offers some property management and consulting services to self storage business owners, currently with locations in Pennsylvania and Colorado. Some of the company’s offerings include operations management, accounting, human resources support and more.

Universal Storage Group

Universal Storage Group also offers a variety of management and consulting services for self storage businesses. The company offers training, development, management and more all aimed at helping storage businesses increase earnings.