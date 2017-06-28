Specialty Food Show Brings Some Unique Niches to the Forefront

The Summer Fancy Food Show takes place in New York this week, showcasing hundreds of specialty food makers with some really unique products.

The Summer Fancy Food Show

The Specialty Food Organization puts on the show each summer, along with one in California each winter. There, they award some of the most innovative and high quality products from food entrepreneurs, while also discussing and showcasing food trends that could impact businesses in the coming years.

The Specialty Food Organization represents more than 3,500 food entrepreneurs — some with really interesting niches. This year’s show features products like chickpea chips, goat milk caramel and even hemp-based water. The organization puts an emphasis on artisanal food businesses and those that create specialty products with quality ingredients.

But it also keeps an eye on trends that could impact food businesses. This year, for example, about a third of the show’s attendees said they plan on creating more plant-based and vegan friendly foods.

More than anything, these eexhibitors showcase just how many different niches and opportunities there are for food businesses. If you can come up with something truly unique, especially if it really appeals to a specific audience or uses ingredients that people are clamoring for, you can potentially find success.