Small Business Trends
June 26, 2017

Hear the Voice of Small Business in this Metlife #MetLifeSmallBiz Twitter Chat

by In Economy 0
55
Shares
|
50
2
Print This Article
3
Email this Article

55
Shares
50
2
3
Email this Article Print This Article
Tips for Overcoming Small Business Challenges

Small business owners feel confident about their prospects, according to the latest Small Biz Index.

The recent survey of 1,000 small business owners was conducted by MetLife (@Metlife) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce between April 30 and April 21, 2017.

According to the data gathered, 60.6 percent of small business owners said they have a positive outlook for their company.

But despite their optimism, concerns over the economy continue to persist.

The survey found businesses are less pleased with the national and local economies — and the time they spend on regulation.

To understand small business owners’ views better, Rieva Lesonsky (@Rieva), Susan Solovic (@SusanSolovic) and Small Business Trends CEO Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) led a Twitter chat June 21. The event was sponsored by MetLife.

See excerpts of the discussion below.

Tips for Overcoming Small Business Challenges

The discussion started with participants describing the overall health of their business.

Participants then shared their biggest challenge this past year.

Experts shared their thoughts on their growth prospects in 2017

Are businesses planning to recruit more people this year?

Finally, how would they use unexpected money for their business?

Follow the entire archived Twitter chat at #metlifesmallbiz.

Happy Business Owners Photo via Shutterstock

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Shubhomita Bose

Shubhomita Bose Shubhomita Bose is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. She covers key studies and surveys about the small business market, along with general small business news. She draws on 8 years of experience in copywriting, marketing and communications, having worked extensively on creating content for small and medium sized enterprises.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!