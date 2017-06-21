Fascinating Mobile Apps Tactics That Can Help Your Business Grow

Sometimes we can all feel resistant to technology. I think we all look at shiny new tech and think, “But the old way works just fine.” I feel your pain. However, your business will the feel pain if you don’t embrace technology that could help your business grow and attract a new customer base, like millennials. Building a mobile app for your business is one way to leverage technology and automate some of your marketing efforts.

Using a Mobile App to Grow Your Business

Mobile App Usage Has Changed

We are constantly connected to content via — laptops, phones, tablets, and wearable technology. The idea of a mobile app as an independent destination is becoming less of a thing. Think of a mobile app now, as a publishing tool. We as users respond by seeing relevant notifications that contain content and actions, not by opening the app itself.

Where Do Your Customers Congregate?

You probably use your smartphone multiple times a day. When you do, you search Google, use your business phone app, look for directions, check your email, review your bank accounts, and use apps to solve problems, and learn new information. I don’t know about you, but when I’m intrigued by a new business, one of the first things I do is check them out from my cellphone, and if they incentivize me the right way, I will download the app. Since millions of consumers download mobile apps every day, you don’t want to miss the opportunity to connect with them in that space.

Not Everyone Opens Emails

Open rates for emails have been dropping. This trend is due in part to security concerns but it’s also related to busy schedules. This could be a great time to start building a mobile marketing campaigns. I run a full-time business and I like to spend as much time as I can with my young son. I don’t always have time to open email or read a sales pitch.

But if I download your app, I want to build a relationship with your brand or claim your incentive. A mobile app creates a form of permission marketing with your customers and prospects that email can’t touch. Once they have downloaded an app, it’s your job to give them a reason to check it frequently, that could include discounts, exclusive mobile offers or new content. Or they can allow notifications from the app which is the way most people are engaging with apps. The relationship is always on their terms. Creating relevant content through your mobile app could boost customer engagement and even generate profits.

Retarget Existing Customers

It’s more expensive to acquire a new customer than to retain existing ones. Many people who download your app may have visited your business or retained your services in the past. You can keep them engaged with features, experiences, and content through push notifications and custom offers. Target each market segment based on their purchase history and shopping habits. You might see an immediate increase in sales and customer activity.

How to Win the Mobile App Game

While mobile apps can significantly boost your business growth, they only work if you market them effectively.

If I’m searching for an app on Apple iTunes or Google Play, the apps that appear at the top of the list will probably capture my attention first, and I won’t continue to scroll too far. Use SEO best practices to make your app discoverable, then promote your app on your website, blog, social media platforms too. You could even include a mention on your business card. If you have a storefront, encourage your customers to download the app through signage. Try offering a special download bonus, such as a coupon, to encourage participation.

Mobile apps should make life easier and keep your customers connected to your brand. If you want my business (and everyone else’s), you might want to consider building a mobile app of your own.

Republished by permission. Original here.