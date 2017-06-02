Vimeo Adds Video Cards to Compete with YouTube

Vimeo has launched a new set of tools, including new interactive video cards, updated email capture and end screens. And like YouTube Cards, Vimeo hopes that the video cards will help Vimeo Business account holders to drive engagement by encouraging viewers to click beyond the video they are watching.

Vimeo Interactive Video Cards

Vimeo video cards, which are available on Vimeo’s embeddable video player, work with both desktop and mobile devices, allowing users to add customizable videos anywhere in a video. Cards work with both Android and iOS devices and for Vimeo, it looks like getting the right look on mobile was critical.

In a press release announcing the updates, Vimeo’s general manager and senior vice president Anjali Sud said:

“Quality continues to be our top priority at Vimeo and our video interaction tools are designed to feel as native, unobtrusive and engaging as possible. We also accounted for the fact that the majority of video views occur on mobile and are excited to introduce a complete, mobile-optimized solution with our new cards.”

Vimeo also announced end screens, which allow users to customize the screen that appears after a video completes playing. End screens can now show a call-to-action, a customized thumbnail or a clickable background image.

Also, as part of the updates, Business members will now be able to set email capture fields to appear before, during or after a video. They can even make it mandatory for viewers to enter email addresses before they view a video. Vimeo says that the saved addresses can then be seamlessly imported to email marketing services such as Constant Contact, MailChimp and Campaign Monitor.

And to wrap it up, Vimeo also said that Business Members will now be able to “track impressions, click rates, and engagement data for cards, email capture and end screens.”

On Vimeo’s website, Business Membership costs $50 per month, which is billed annually.