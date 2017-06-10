If You Want to Let Others Know About Your Business Event, This is Definitely the Place

The Small Business Events Calendar is not just a great place to read about important upcoming small business events.

For example, the Twitter chat “Voices of Small Business: How Business Owners are Confronting Today’s Challenges” sponsored by Metlife is coming up June 21. You might not know that without taking a peak at at the Small Business Events Calendar first.

But the calendar is also great place for small business owners and small business events organizers to share their important events and announcements with the small business community.

For example, just recently, organizers of the annual Rule Breaker Awards Oct. 24 in Scottsdale, Ariz. chose to share not only news of the upcoming awards ceremony but of the nominations, which close June 30, too.

You can read details of both the Metlife Twitter Chat and Rule Breaker Awards in the Featured Events section below.

But you can now also take the opportunity to share your own events with the community. The process is simple.

To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar today.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Twitter Chat: “Voices of Small Business: How Business Owners are Confronting Today’s Challenges”

June 21, 2017, Online, Twitter

Join us on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 7:00 pm ET under the hashtag #MetLifeSmallBiz to explore how small business owners are navigating the current economic climate as well as their outlook on hiring and future business conditions. Spotlight findings will be shared by Anita Campbell, CEO of Small Business Trends (@SmallBizTrends), and MetLife (@MetLife) from the new MetLife & U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index, including commentary from real business owners. Join in the discussion to receive actionable insights that will help you manage your businesses for success.

Twitter Chat: “Get Inspired in Your Business”

June 28, 2017, Online, Twitter

Are you ready for the Microsoft Inspire event? The company’s annual partner conference is only a couple weeks away! Join Anita Campbell, CEO of Small Business Trends, and Small Business expert Gene Marks on June 28, 2017 at 3pm ET (12pm PT) under the hashtag #MSBizTips for a preview of what’s coming down the pipeline for small businesses from Microsoft, and discover what you can expect to learn from the conference.

Rule Breaker Awards 2017

June 30, 2017, Online

Entrepreneurs don’t play by the rules. Why should you be judged by them? The Rule Breaker Awards will honor and celebrate those entrepreneurs who have succeeded by doing it their way. Some have created whole new industries; others have revolutionized industries that have existed for hundreds of years. Nominations end June 30, 2017. Nominate an entrepreneur today!

Rule Breaker Awards Ceremony

October 24, 2017, Scottsdale, Ariz.

On October 24, 2017 at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Rule Breaker Awards will honor and celebrate those entrepreneurs who have succeeded by doing it their way in a ceremony featuring the Rule Breaker of the Year and Rule Breaker Award winners.

Sales World 2017

November 08, 2017, Online

Sales World 2017 takes place November 8th to 9th, 2017, Online; Live and On Demand. It is the largest Sales Industry Event in the World and will be attended by over 10,000 Sales Professionals. It’s the one sales event you can’t afford to miss!

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 – Digital Marketing Conference

November 14, 2017, Online

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 Digital Marketing Conference takes place November 14th to 16th, 2017. Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends and SmallBizTechnology.