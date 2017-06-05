Small businesses that want to be profitable need to do two things:

Sell products and services; and Keep costs down.

It’s hard to lower the cost of doing business however, if you ignore your utility bill. Lowering that bill is easier than you think and is the focus of the 10 tips in the video above.

Top 10 Ways to Lower Utility Bills

The good thing about these tips is that, for the most part, they’re inexpensive and easy to implement. And, the tips that address simple changes in habits will cost your small business nothing at all.

We break them down into five main areas:

Getting started tips: Before you begin, you need to know where you stand. The first two tips, running an overall energy audit and holding a nighttime audit, will help you figure out where to take action.

Quick tips: If you’d like to lower your utility bill right away, then using natural daylight and taking the stairs rather than using the elevator are the way to go. While both tips are easy and totally free to implement, they can affect your very next utility bill. Now that is quick!

Medium-term tips: Putting these tips into action will take a bit longer than the quick tips, and they will cost you a bit of money. However, replacing your old lightbulbs with energy-efficient options and using your office shades wisely based on the season should help lower your utility bill, so the cost will likely be worth it in the end.

Longer-term tips: While moving your employees to laptops and migrating your operations to the cloud will take both time and money, the result of either tactic will likely satisfy small business owners who like to look ahead.

Ongoing tips: Finally, maintaining your HVAC equipment and changing their air filters is a never-ending effort, but each could lead to a lower utility bill month-after-month.

If you want to turn your cost-heavy small business into a lean, mean, profit machine, then the top 10 ways to lower your utility bills featured in the video above will help get you started.

Make sure to also check out the full list of 20 tips to lower utility bills in your business.