YP Launches SEO Tool to Boost Search Rankings for Local Businesses

Yellow Pages (YP) has been connecting businesses and customers for decades, and the launch of the new ypWebsite Pro looks to continue on this path by making websites more efficient.

The ypWebsite Pro solution helps local businesses achieve top rankings on the biggest search engines, including Google, Bing and others.

While the vast majority of business owners understand the value of a website, not all of them know how SEO (search engine optimization) can improve their digital presence. ypWebsite Pro has been designed to give business owners greater control by being able to update and manage their listing across more than 60 search, social and directory sites.

Combined with another tool, ypWebsite Starter, the company can provide much of what a local small business needs to establish a web presence quickly and with little technical know-how requited from you. Here are the basics on the ypWebsite Starter.

Having a consistent listing and accurate information across the web earns positive data points from search engines, according to the coompany. This in turn increases the visibility of the site and overall search ranking. In addition to providing local businesses with a platform for creating sites optimized for mobile, the YP platform makes it easy for consumers to find your site, Yellow Pages claims.

According to YP, in as little as five months more than 70 percent of the keywords powered by ypWebsite Pro in websites have resulted in first page rankings on Google. This would seem to highlight the effectiveness of the SEO solution the company provides.

YP claims it can achieve these results because it combines its ypWebsite Pro with ypLocalAds and leverages more than 50 million monthly users. This combined effort drives high-value leads to supplementing SEO optimization with the eventual goal of achieving top rankings.

According to the “Why Before the Buy” research YP carried out, a third of consumers will look somewhere else if a company doesn’t have a website and a strong online presence. With that in mind, YP wants to help optimize the websites of local businesses so they can achieve top rankings in organic search results.

The ypWebsite service is available for a monthly fee of $79 and $299 for the Starter and Plus versions, while the Pro version starts at $799.