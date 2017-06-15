Need a Printer on the Go? Here’s ZUtA!

As a business owner you have undoubtedly experienced the need for a portable printer. How many times have you been on the go and needed just one quick document printed out?

Introducing the ZUta Printer

The first mini robotic printer was designed with this in mind. Designed by ZUta Labs, the uniquely shaped printer takes the portable printing concept to the next level. At only 10.2 x 7.5 cm and 350 grams, expect to see it doing its thing at your local coffee shop.

The WiFi enabled ZUtA connects with your smartphone, tablet or laptop. Ease of use is one of its strong points, with a plug and play approach that makes friends with Windows, Mac and the Android and iOS mobile operating systems.

Simply send it your document, place ZUtA on your paper and watch the mechanically driven printer glide across your page.

This video shows the printer in action and may give you some idea of the possible practical applications:

ZUtA can print on non-standard pages of various sizes with no limitations. Your custom size inputs will act as the guide for the print area.

Powered by an unassuming on/off switch, its rechargeable battery gives you a full hour of constant printing with one ink cartridge promising to print 100 pages.

Small business owners may consider it as a way to print one-page agreements for quick on-the-spot signings, as well as last-minute mail-outs from the post office parking lot.

The 1.2 pages per minute print time is not the fastest, but the convenience of anywhere, anytime printing may make up for that depending on the business.

Surpassing its $400,000 Kickstarter goal by more than $100,000, ZUtA’s mini mobile printer is expected to ship by the end of 2017.

Pre-orders, priced at $199, are also still available directly from ZUtA’s website.