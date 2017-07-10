Don’t Wait! Take These 10 Easy Steps to Improve Your Business’s Online Presence

No matter what kind of business you run, you need an online presence so that customers can find you — on a web browser or mobile device. And a good online presence can make a big difference in the eyes of customers. If you’re looking to improve the online presence for your business, check out these top tips from members of the online small business community.

Understand What an Online Presence Brings

Some small businesses, especially local businesses, don’t think they need an online presence. But all businesses need some kind of online presence, argues Ivan Widjaya in this SMB CEO post. He also shares some important components of a successful online presence.

Learn the Value of In-House SEO Professionals

If you really want to improve SEO for your business, an in-house professional may be able to help. Some businesses are hesitant to bring in someone specifically for this purpose. But Eugene Feygin explains why it can be beneficial in this Search Engine Land post.

Use These Plugins to Help with Your Blogging

Blogging isn't just about creating great content. You can also use plugins to make your blog into a positive experience for visitors. In this Inspire to Thrive post, Lisa Sicard lists some plugins you can use to improve your blog.

Check Out the Latest Web Development Trends

Trends can be an important part of any business’s online strategy. But since those trends are constantly evolving, you need to stay on top of them. Gigi Wara shares nine upcoming trends in web development in this DIY Marketers post.

Pair Analytics with Engagement

Analytics tools can give you valuable insights into improving your online presence. But you also need real engagement in order to make a big difference. This Kissmetrics post by Sherice Jacob and Zach Bulygo includes some insights on the power of analytics and engagement.

See These Logo Design Trends

Your logo and other design elements can also make a huge difference when it comes to your online presence. And there are some logo design trends that might impact your strategy, as Amanda Bowman outlines in this crowdSPRING post.

Move Buyers Through Your Sales Cycle with Binge-Worthy Content

Content marketing can obviously be a big part of a business’s online presence. And if you can create binge-worthy content, you can potentially move customers through your sales cycle faster. Marcia Riefer Johnston elaborates in this Content Marketing Institute post.

Post Directly to Google Search with Google Posts

If you want people to find your content online, you need it to be easy to find on Google. And a new tool from Google called Google Posts can help. David Trounce details the new tool in this Mallee Blue Media post.

Write Sales Emails to Which Prospects Will Actually Respond

Email is another part of a successful online strategy. And if you use email to make sales, you need to craft messages that will actually get responses. Learn more about creating those emails in this SUCCESS Agency post by Mary Blackiston.

Increase Brand Equity with Direct, Data-Driven Marketing

When marketing online, it can be a big benefit to stick with direct facts that you can back up with hard data. This Target Marketing post by Peter J. Rosenwald dives deeper into this type of marketing and explains why it can help businesses increase brand equity.

