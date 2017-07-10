10 Ways to Increase Your Chances of Entrepreneurial Success

Being a successful entrepreneur takes more than just a great business plan. You have to build great habits, stay inspired and use the best strategies for your business idea. For more on how you can increase your chances of small business success, take a look at these tips from members of the online small business community.

Build Successful Habits

If you want to be successful, you need to build the right habits and routines. And it can help to consider the routines of others who have found success. This post by Dipti Parmar of E2M Solutions features an interview with Small Business Trends CEO Anita Campbell, including some of her work habits and routines.

Get Inspired with These Small Business Quotes

Every entrepreneur at some point could use an extra dose of inspiration. And sometimes, that inspiration can come from unlikely sources, including Olympic athletes. This CorpNet post by Marc Prosser includes some quotes from Olympians that can also apply to small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Don’t Let Your Content Bore People

Your content marketing isn’t likely to help your business succeed if people find it boring. But if you check out this post by Andrew Warner on Jeffbullas.com, you can learn some tell-tale signs to help you identify boring content. You can also see conversation surrounding the post over on BizSugar.

Make SEO Lemonade

Being successful in business is often about taking the opportunities that come your way. And the same can be said for SEO. In this Search Engine Journal post, Loren Baker outlines some ways you can make the most of missed SEO opportunities.

Find the Best Project Management Software for Your Business

Businesses that are able to increase productivity are often those that find success quickly. And project management tools like Asana and Trello can help you manage your team and productivity. You can see a comparison of some of the features of each in this post by Ramon Ray of Smallbiztechnology.com.

Boost Your Bottom Line with Mobile Optimization

With an increasingly mobile base of consumers, it’s more important than ever for businesses to keep an eye on mobile conversion rates. This Marketing Land post by Ben Jacobson includes some new numbers on the importance of mobile optimization and how to make the most of it for your business.

Find the Qualities That Make a Great Entrepreneur

There are certain qualities that tend to make great entrepreneurs. And Jonathan Dyer of Dyer News lists some of them in this post. Read on as BizSugar members also discuss the post further.

Maintain Brand Consistency

Sometimes, you’ll need to try new things in your marketing or branding strategy to find what works. But consistency is also important, especially when it comes to your actual brand. Learn more about the importance of brand consistency in this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya.

Learn What Type of Blog to Start

If you’re going to use a blog as part of your marketing strategy, it’s important that you start whatever type of blog is going to be most beneficial. That could mean starting a business blog or a personal blog. Neil Patel discusses the pros and cons of both in this post.

Try These Low Cost Internet Marketing Strategies

When developing your internet marketing strategy, it’s important to consider the cost. Even if you can’t dedicate a lot of resources to your online marketing, you still have options. Pamela Swift shares some low cost strategies in this post on Getentrepreneurial.com.

