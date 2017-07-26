50 Brilliant Business Ideas for the Beach

Sick of being stuck inside a stuffy office all summer? Wish you could spend your days dipping your toes into the water instead?

As an entrepreneur, you have the option of creating a business that fits with the lifestyle you want. And if what you want is to spend your days at the beach, here are 50 beach business ideas for you.

Beach Business Ideas

Vacation Rentals

If you have a home or extra space in a beach town, you can easily rent out that space to tourists on sites like Airbnb. You could even obtain a property specifically for this purpose.

Bed and Breakfast

Or you could create a more all-encompassing experience, starting a bed and breakfast in a beachside property.

Tour Guide

You could also provide tour guide services to visitors in your beachside town, setting up shop on the beach and then offering tours around your town.

Welcome Center

Or you could set up a simple welcome center where tourists can visit for maps, directions and information about local attractions.

Gift Shop

If you want to sell actual products, you can set up a gift shop that focuses on souvenirs specific to your beach town.

Market

General stores and markets can also be very successful in beach towns, since tourists often need to visit those stores for items they forgot to pack or need to make their vacation more comfortable.

Fisherman

If you enjoy fishing, you could make that your job and sell your catch to local restaurants or grocery stores.

Fishing Supply Shop

Or you could help others who visit your town and are interested in doing some fishing of their own by selling bait, hooks and other fishing related products in your own shop.

Boat Rentals

Beachgoers may also be interested in renting boats for fishing or recreation. So you can start your own beachside boat rental business.

Boat Cleaning

You can also provide cleaning services for boat owners in your community who don’t want to do that work themselves.

Boat Repairs

Similarly, you can provide specialized repair services to boat owners.

Boating Tours

If there are a lot of different waterside sights in your area, you can also provide tour guide services that focus on the actual water.

Dinner Cruises

You can also provide a specialized dinner cruise for those who want to enjoy a nice meal on the water.

Watersports Rentals

Similar to boat rentals, you can set up a rental service for smaller items like jetskis, tubing equipment and surf boards.

Surf Shop

You can also open up a dedicated surf shop with boards and a variety of other accessories.

Surf Lessons

Or you can offer surfing lessons to tourists who want to learn how to surf while visiting your beach town.

Swimming Lessons

You can also offer swimming lessons to visitors with kids or those who want to shore up their swimming skills at the beach.

Bike and Scooter Rentals

Bicycles and scooters are popular modes of transportation on boardwalks and in beachside communities. So you can set up a rental business for those items.

Mobile Advertising

You can also use bicycles, carts and even boats as forms of advertising. Offer up the space to local businesses who want to advertise right on the beach.

Child Care

People often visit beach towns with the whole family. But sometimes the adults might want to have a night out without the kids. So you can provide child care services to those tourists visiting your town.

Pet Boarding Business

Likewise, you can provide pet boarding services to people who visit but can’t bring dogs to their hotels.

Drink Cart

People visiting the beach often like to purchase cold beverages. So you can set up a drink cart or small bar along the beach to provide those drinks to visitors.

Beachside Cafe

You can also set up a small beachside cafe or restaurant for people who want to get a quick bite while still enjoying the beachside view.

Portrait Photographer

If you’ve got an eye for photography, you can provide a portrait service to visitors who want to get family photos or just remember their beach vacations.

Selling Beach Photography

You can also show off your photography skills by taking photos of the beach and selling prints online or in local shops.

Travel Blogger

You can blog from just about anywhere. But if you enjoy spending time at the beach, travel blogging may be the right niche for you.

Freelance Writer

You can also make a living by freelancing for travel blogs or related publications.

Author

Or you might simply gather inspiration from spending time at the beach. And you can use your time to write books and self-publish them.

Travel YouTube Channel

YouTube offers another outlet for you to share your travels and related information. Start your own channel and earn income through the site’s ad sharing program.

Travel Consultant

If you want to help others travel as well, you can offer help planning trips and finding deals online while working from the beach.

Reservation Service

You can also help local travelers make reservations for local attractions by starting your own reservation service.

Face Painting

Beach towns are often home to a lot of attractions and events where you can offer a variety of fun services like face painting to visitors.

Caricature Artist

Another service you can offer at local events or beach areas is caricature art.

Event Entertainer

Or you can provide entertainment services if you have talents like juggling, magic or even balloon art.

Airbrush T-Shirt Shop

If you want to offer customizable products to customers, airbrushed t-shirts and similar accessories can be popular with beachgoers.

Handmade Accessory Business

You can also offer handmade accessories like jewelry or bags on a boardwalk or at local events.

Masseuse

The beach can make for a great, relaxing setting for a professional masseuse to set up shop.

Yoga Instructor

It can also be a great location for an outdoor yoga class. So you can set your yoga business apart by offering beachside classes.

Wedding Officiant

Beach weddings are also popular in a lot of locations. So you could offer your services as a wedding officiant who specializes in beachside services.

Wedding Entertainer

You can also provide wedding entertainment services if you can play live music or even serve as a disc jockey.

Event Rentals

Another wedding and event related business, you can offer rentals like tables, chairs and canopies specifically for beach weddings.

Food Truck

Food trucks allow you to set up shop basically anywhere — including the beach.

Laundry Service

If you want to offer a really practical service for tourists, you can start a laundry business for those who are taking extended trips and don’t have access to laundry at their accommodations.

Delivery Service

You can also offer a delivery service where you bring carryout or groceries to travelers who don’t have their own vehicles.

Transportation Service

Or you can start a transportation service to drive around those tourists to their various destinations.

Translator

If your beach town is popular with international travelers, you can start a business where you offer translation services to travelers or local businesses.

Event Organizer

Beach towns are often home to a lot of different events. So you can offer event planning services, specializing in beach events.

Summer Camp

If you want to spend time at the beach and work with kids, you could start a beachside summer camp offering a variety of outdoor activities.

Corporate Retreats

Or you could focus on an older audience and offer beachside corporate retreats that include lots of outdoor time.

House Sitting

And since beach towns often clear out significantly during the winter months, you could make a pretty decent living by house sitting for those homeowners while they’re out of town and — of course — spend the rest of your time at the beach!